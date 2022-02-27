Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Ask the experts: My husband is a Trump-supporting anti-vaxxer. What should I do?

7 minutes to read
Navigating different opinions on things such as vaccinations can be difficult for relationships. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Navigating different opinions on things such as vaccinations can be difficult for relationships. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald

Hi, my husband and I have known each other for 40 years, been married for 37 years. In the last 5 years my husband has changed his political views and has become a Trump-supporting conspiracy theorist,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.