Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Ask the experts: He chose his wife over me but wants affair to continue - should I walk away?

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
This man has shown a clear inability to be open and honest with both Sarah and his wife. Photo / Getty Images

This man has shown a clear inability to be open and honest with both Sarah and his wife. Photo / Getty Images

Do you have any sex or relationship issues you’d like help with? Send your questions to our experts at questions@nzherald.co.nz

I was recently unintentionally involved with a married man. We were together for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle