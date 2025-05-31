“We would watch all the Super Rugby games every weekend, my dad would take me to as many games as he could. I was a kid that would stay back after games waiting for the players to come around and get their signatures.

“So to be on the other side – I’m definitely grateful to be able to do that. It’s a full circle moment.”

Wallace Sititi in play against Italy in 2024. Photo / Tom Maher, INPHO

Samoa-born Sititi debuted for the All Blacks against Fiji in July last year. He’s since been named the World Rugby Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year and won the All Blacks Player of the Year award at the 2024 ASB NZ Rugby Awards.

“It means the world to be able to get that award this early. I didn’t really think I would get it, but I’m just grateful that coaches would put their trust in me and they thought I was able to perform.”

They’re impressive accolades to have racked up so early in his career. For Sititi, the attention that comes with success on the rugby field is still sinking in.

“It’s obviously a bit different now, compared to this time last year. You recognise that you’re under a bit of a spotlight,” he says.

“In saying that, it’s cool as well – seeing young kids come up to you and ask for boots and ask for kit. It’s just a mean experience being able to interact with them.”

However, Sititi jokes that his younger siblings are keeping him humble.

“My little brother and sister see it as well and they give me a bit of stick, so it’s good.”

But in January he had to put it all on hold to undergo surgery for an injury he suffered late last year – he hyper-extended his knee, causing damage to the meniscus.

“I had knee surgery [in the] middle of January, and recovery time was set for five months, which would mean I should be able to play by the end of May.”

Wallace Sititi runs with the ball while playing for the Chiefs. Photo / Aaron Gillions, Photosport

However, he was back on the field with the Chiefs by April this year. For Sititi, it couldn’t have come soon enough.

“That was insane – it was the longest three and a half months of my life. It was constant, seven days a week, 7am starts of just constant rehab, hard work with the team at the Chiefs ... through the grace of God, he was able to help me to recover.”

Injury in high-performance sport doesn’t just take a physical toll; it can be a huge mental hurdle to overcome.

“It was a bit tough at the start, obviously, coming off a big year,” Sititi reflects.

“I was really focused on making sure I can back it up with the second year, but then obviously had a bit of a speed bump and it took a bit of time for me. I allowed myself to feel the emotions that you would normally feel after a little setback, and then after that I was straight into seeing how we can maximise the time that we’ve got off.”

In hindsight, he’s grateful for the opportunity to rest and recover properly.

“Looking back at it, I’m pretty lucky to get that time off this young in my career, and work on other things in my body that I knew I needed to strengthen. It takes a bit longer to warm up now ... recovery is at the forefront of everything, really.

“You take it for granted when you’re playing, and after a bit of time off, you definitely appreciate it a bit more.”

A self-confessed “big fizzy guy”, he’s cutting down on the soft drinks and trying to get enough rest for his continued recovery.

“I have meals a bit earlier just so I can get to bed, because obviously sleep is the best recovery. [I’m] trying to stay away from sugary foods until after the game.”

Now, Sititi’s not just cutting down on sugar – he’s swearing off social media for a good cause, as the newest face of World Vision’s annual 40 Hour Challenge.

Caleb Clarke, Paige Tapara, Stan Walker, Brianna Fruean and Wallace Sititi are fronting World Vision's 40 Hour Challenge in 2025 from June 13 to 15. Photo / World Vision

This year, the challenge is running from June 13 to 15 and calling on Kiwis to commit to 40 hours offline to fundraise for children in the Solomon Islands.

According to the charity, one in six children in the Pacific region lives in severe food poverty – 47% of under 5-year-olds with chronic malnutrition. The effects of climate change have restricted access to food; many in the Solomon Islands rely on the land for their food and livelihood, but crops, community gardens and fishing are all at risk due to rising sea levels.

Funds raised through the challenge will help buy seeds and tools for climate-friendly planting and farming to help safeguard food sources for the future.

Like his love of rugby, Sititi has his family to thank for instilling the impulse to help others.

“It started with my parents, really. They’ve told me to give back where I can and make sure you put others before yourself,” he says.

“This came about with World Vision and I knew Caleb [Clarke], who’s a close friend of mine, was involved with it, and I connected with him ... it was something I wanted to get into and it was just really the idea of giving back to those in need and those who are less fortunate.

“I know firsthand the struggle the kids are going through in the Pacific Islands. Being of Samoan descent, I know how hard it is. My parents as well, they experienced it firsthand, and being able to play my little role there, hopefully that goes towards making a change.”

This year’s challenge is all about going offline for 40 hours, whether turning off your phone or giving up video games.

By his own admission, Sititi is “not really a big gamer”, so he’s planning to stay off social media instead. It’s something he occasionally does anyway for his own wellbeing.

“I haven’t done it for 40 hours, though,” he laughs. “I do try to stay away from my phone leading into games and after games.”

What does he do during his downtime if his phone is switched off?

“I’m a big reader, so I try to find a good book. I love board games, so we have a few games nights. Love a bit of Articulate.”

He wants to encourage his young fans to take part in the challenge for a good cause.

“You can bring someone else with you, do it with your friends, which will make it easier, and find something that you enjoy that you would do after this 40 hours offline.”

Alongside Sititi, the “one of a kind” Stan Walker, fellow All Black Caleb Clarke, New Zealand Warriors winger Rallin Watene-Zelezniak, activist Brianna Fruean and singer-songwriter Paige Tapara are all fronting this year’s 40 Hour Challenge campaign.

“They can connect with young fans and also the older generation and to be able to work with them, it’s a huge privilege and an honour,” Sititi says.

“[They’re] people from different aspects of life, and we can bring it together and hopefully do our part and make a change.”

You can learn more, sign up or donate at 40hour.org.nz.