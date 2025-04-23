Bay Oval. Photo/Supplied.

Organisers say the Bay Oval, known for its relaxed cricket atmosphere, will offer a unique beachside vibe for rugby fans.

“It’s great to bring Super Rugby back to my home region and know that our fans will appreciate the opportunity to see the team play in their backyard at this premier sports ground,” Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillian said.

The Chiefs have mixed news on the injury front for their encounter with the Western Force.

Following a knee injury at the end of 2024, breakout All Blacks star Wallace Sititi has made an early return and will come off the bench.

Sititi’s inclusion is offset by the loss of Damian McKenzie.

The 30-year-old has suffered what the Chiefs have described as a hand injury and he has been replaced in the No 10 jersey by Josh Jacomb.

Jacomb will combine with Cortez Ratima at halfback, who takes Xavier Roe’s spot in the starting side.

Elsewhere, Anton Lienert-Brown returns to the starting XV after coming off the bench in last weekend’s win over the Highlanders.

Lienert-Brown’s move comes as a result of a foot injury to Leroy Carter, which also means Daniel Rona moves from centre to the wing.

In the forwards, Samisoni Taukei’aho returns to the starting side, and notches his 100th Super Rugby appearance in the process.

In addition to the match, the event coincides with Anzac Day, featuring an Anzac service supported by the RSA in Mount Maunganui and Tauranga.

New Zealand artist Cassie Henderson will perform the national anthem and entertain fans at half-time.

Tickets are available at: chiefs.flicket.co.nz.

Chiefs v Western Force:

Where: Bay Oval Mount Maunganui

When: Friday April 25, kick off 7.05pm

Chiefs: 1. Aidan Ross, 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 3. George Dyer, 4. Josh Lord, 5. Tupou Vaa’i, 6. Samipeni Finau, 7. Kaylum Boshier, 8. Luke Jacobson (c), 9. Cortez Ratima, 10. Josh Jacomb, 11. Daniel Rona, 12. Quinn Tupaea, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 14. Emoni Narawa, 15. Shaun Stevenson

Bench: 16. Brodie McAlister, 17. Ollie Norris, 18. Reuben O’Neill, 19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 20. Simon Parker, 21. Wallace Sititi, 22. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 23. Kaleb Trask

Unavailable: Damian McKenzie (hand), Leroy Carter (foot), Etene Nanai-Seturo (hamstring), Liam Coombes-Fabling (knee), Fiti Sa (shoulder), Rameka Poihipi (knee).

Western Force: Ryan Coxon, Nic Dolly, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams (c), Darcy Swain, Will Harris, Carlo Tizzano, Champion de Crespigny; Henry Robertson, Ben Donaldson, Bayley Kuenzle, Hamish Stewart, Sio Tomkinson, Harry Potter, Mac Grealy

Bench: Tom Horton, Atu Moli, Josh Smith, Sam Carter, Reed Prinsep (vc), Doug Philipson, Max Burey, George Poolman