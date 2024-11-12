Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Recipe: Skin-on seasoned air fryer French fries

By Sam Milner and Dom Milner
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Sam and Dom Milner's French fries. Photo / Air Fryer Easy Everyday: 140 Super-Simple, Delicious Recipes

Sam and Dom Milner's French fries. Photo / Air Fryer Easy Everyday: 140 Super-Simple, Delicious Recipes

Air-fried fries are thin, crispy and just as good as their fast-food counterparts, argue Sam and Dom Milner in their book Air Fryer Easy Everyday – in fact, they’re “simply the best”.

In the Milner house, we just love to recreate fast-food-style fries in the air fryer. We love the way they are cooked in their skin, with just the right amount of seasoning. Because they are thin-cut, they cook more quickly and, thanks to the skin and seasoning, they are so wonderfully crispy.

Simply the best skin-on seasoned French fries recipe

Serves two.

  • Hero basket/dual.
  • Prep: Five minutes.
  • Cook time: 20 minutes.
  • Calories: 349.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ingredients

  • Three medium potatoes
  • Four tsp extra virgin olive oil
  • Two tsp dried oregano
  • Salt and black pepper

Method

  1. Scrub the potatoes, then using a knife or a potato chipper, cut the potatoes into French fries.
  2. Put the fries in a bowl and add the olive oil and oregano. Season with salt and pepper, and mix well with your hands.
  3. Tip the potatoes into the air fryer basket/drawer and spread them out so that they cook evenly. Set the temperature to 160C/320F and cook for 15 minutes. Shake the basket, then increase the temperature to 200C/400F and cook for a further five minutes, or until crispy to your liking.

If you prefer sweet potatoes, you can swap like for like and keep the same time and temperature.

Extracted from Air Fryer Easy Everyday: 140 Super-Simple, Delicious Recipes by Sam Milner and Dom Milner ($39.99). Published by Quarto.

Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle