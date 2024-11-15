An easy, three-ingredient shortbread by Sam and Dom Milner.

A seasonal classic, this recipe from Air Fryer Easy Everyday couldn’t be more simple.

I love shortbread. As a kid, every Christmas my parents’ Scottish bookkeeper would gift us some shortbread. I thought it was the nicest treat ever. As a grown-up I learnt it was ridiculously easy to make and could be used in many recipes. Let me first show you our master recipe for Scottish shortbread, and then how to transform it into chocolate orange shortbread, and strawberries and cream shortbread stacks.

Three-ingredient air fryer shortbread recipe

Serves 8

