Replace butter in the dough with avocado for a healthier version of quiche. Video / Fresh Media

When avocado is mashed, its smooth creamy texture and high content of good fats make it an excellent alternative to butter in pastry. A well-made quiche is a delicious option for brunches and lunches, and it’s easy to pack up for a picnic.

Avocado quiche recipe

Serves eight

Ingredients

Avocado pastry: