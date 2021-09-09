A bit of Kiwi ingenuity: Stylish bucket hat made out of woollen blanket

Kiwi TikTok user shows her skills on the sewing machine with a bucket hat made out of a woollen blanket. Video / Polly Inglis

A bit of Kiwi ingenuity is all you need to turn a run-of-the-mill woollen blanket into a stylish bucket hat.

The bucket hat is said to have been introduced in 1900 and was adopted as a ladies' fashion item in the 1960s, but is the downward sloping brim coming back in style?

Polly Inglis, based in Queenstown, shared a video of her homemade hat on the social media platform TikTok last month.

The project starts out with a pink gingham woollen blanket which is then cut into different shapes for the top, headband and brim.

A quick shot of the beautiful Queenstown landscape quickly follows before the sewing machine makes an appearance.

By the time she's done, Inglis made herself a fashionable bucket hat to wear. The video has more than 3,800 likes on the platform.

Not just a whizz on the sewing machine, Inglis is also an opener for the Otago Sparks cricket team.

Sparks batswoman Polly Inglis. Photo / Gerard O'Brien

TikTok has quickly become a hub for people to share their creativity and funny moments.

Earlier this year, a Kiwi toddler's foul-mouthed response to a visiting goat went viral, despite her mother's insistence that the animal was "just a goat".

Christchurch mum Sophie Smith was at home with 2-year-old daughter Ivy when the intruder appeared.

Young Ivy Smith was sure she had correctly identified the animal. Photo / TikTok

She used her cellphone to record the scene as she exclaimed: "It's a f***ing goat!"

Not missing a beat, her daughter copied her and said: "A f***ing goat's outside".