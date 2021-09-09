A bit of Kiwi ingenuity: Stylish bucket hat made out of woollen blanket

A bit of Kiwi ingenuity is all you need to turn a run-of-the-mill woollen blanket into a stylish bucket hat.
The bucket hat is said to have been introduced in 1900 and was adopted as a ladies' fashion item in the 1960s, but is the downward sloping brim coming back in style?
Polly Inglis, based in Queenstown, shared a video of her homemade hat on the social media platform TikTok last month.
The project starts out with a pink gingham woollen blanket which is then cut into different shapes for the top, headband and brim.
A quick shot of the beautiful Queenstown landscape quickly follows before the sewing machine makes an appearance.
Read More
- TikTok opens doors to NZ advertisers – should your company take the risk? - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: TikTok 'mystic' who wrongly predicted NZ lockdown reveals why he's glad h...
- Teenage TikTok star dies in prank gone wrong - NZ Herald
- Shock reason you need to delete TikTok immediately - NZ Herald
By the time she's done, Inglis made herself a fashionable bucket hat to wear. The video has more than 3,800 likes on the platform.
Not just a whizz on the sewing machine, Inglis is also an opener for the Otago Sparks cricket team.
TikTok has quickly become a hub for people to share their creativity and funny moments.
Earlier this year, a Kiwi toddler's foul-mouthed response to a visiting goat went viral, despite her mother's insistence that the animal was "just a goat".
Christchurch mum Sophie Smith was at home with 2-year-old daughter Ivy when the intruder appeared.
She used her cellphone to record the scene as she exclaimed: "It's a f***ing goat!"
Not missing a beat, her daughter copied her and said: "A f***ing goat's outside".