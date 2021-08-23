Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

TikTok opens doors to NZ advertisers – should your company take the risk?

7 minutes to read
Kiwi companies can now advertise on Tiktok. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi companies can now advertise on Tiktok. Photo / Getty Images

Damien Venuto
By:

Business Reporter, NZ Herald

Pretty much any Kiwi business with a credit card can now officially advertise on TikTok, following the rollout of the company's self-serve advertising platform in New Zealand.

Until now, only a select group of New

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.