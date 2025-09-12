Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

$10m Powerball jackpot guaranteed to be struck in rare must-be-won Lotto draw

Tyson Beckett
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Tom Phillips injunction, FBI hunt for Kirk's killer. Erica Stanford delivers an education update as the airport gears up for summer. Video / NZH

Powerball’s $10 million prize is guaranteed to be won tomorrow night, with Lotto NZ breaking with tradition and triggering a must-be-won provision.

Usually, the jackpotting lottery game has a maximum prize of $50m - after which a must-be-won draw is called, but this Saturday’s $10m draw will also operate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save