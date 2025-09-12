“We’ve scheduled a must-be-won Powerball draw for Saturday, September 13, as part of final preparations for a major upgrade to our core technology platform and in-store hardware,” said Lotto NZ head of corporate communications, Will Hine.

“This once-in-a-generation project will enable future innovations and improved customer experiences. To support a smooth transition, we’re ‘clearing the decks’ to reduce system load ahead of the upgrade.”

A large jackpot puts increased data demand and increased strain on systems and people at a critical time in their project. Hine said holding a must-win draw this weekend means Lotto can “manage” the Powerball jackpot by starting it again from $4m on Wednesday, September 17.

While the technology upgrade is set for September 29, Lotto confirmed only the September 13 draw will be run under must-win conditions. The draws on September 20 and 27 will proceed as normal.

“Even if the jackpot goes unstruck and increases over subsequent draws, the total will remain manageable as we approach our project go-live date,” Hine said.

Lotto currently anticipate selling around 1.6 million Lotto and Powerball tickets for Saturday’s draw.

It is encouraging players to get in early by buying a ticket before draw day, or early on Saturday, before stores get busy during the mid-afternoon. MyLotto is usually busiest in the last hour before sales close at 7.30pm.

Under Lotto NZ game rules, a must-be-won draw is called when the Powerball jackpot reaches $50m or has run for 52 games. However, the organisation can also call a Must Be Won at other times and jackpot levels for particular events, for example, in 2023 when it held a special draw to raise funds in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

In June, the Herald revealed Lotto NZ bosses are keen to increase the number of balls in the Powerball draw, which would make it harder to win.

Since Powerball began in 2001, there have been 11 must-win draws called, with Saturday night’s draw becoming the 12th.