Gus Evans. Photo / David Haxton

Well-known horticulturist Gus Evans has been recognised by the Royal New Zealand Institute of Horticulture.

Gus, from Waikanae, was made an Associate of Honour of the Royal NZ Institute of Horticulture (RNZIH) which is the highest honour bestowed by the institute, awarded to people who have given distinguished service to horticulture in New Zealand.

"I was totally blown away.

"I really couldn't believe it because I did think there were other people far more worthy of it than myself.

"But when it sunk in it was like I had won Lotto.

"It was a wonderful end to the culmination of a long career."

Evans said the award wasn't just about himself.

"I don't believe you earn these awards yourself.

"I think it reflects on the staff you've had and the people you've had working around you.

"So I dedicate a fair whack of it to them as well. It's not just about Gus, it's about the wonderful staff over the years."

The award, which couldn't be awarded personally this year because of Covid restrictions, will be presented next year.

"Hopefully the institute's conference will be in Wellington."

Gus' interest in horticulture started when he was a boy growing up in Silverstream.

His grandfather Frank Humphrey, who lived with the family, loved gardening, and Gus' mother Zita Evans was a very good gardener.

The passion became a career when he worked at Todd Motors, in Porirua, as the head gardener for 17 years.

After taking voluntary redundancy, and having a tidy sum in his pocket, Gus ventured to Waikanae on a wet Saturday afternoon in November 1983 and told a land agent he was looking for a piece of land.

A large overgrown area in Utauta St was bought and would become a well-known quality plant nursery lasting for nearly 40 years until an opportunity to sell the land presented itself and was too good to turn down. The nursery's last day was on December 10, 2021.

Glenys and Gus Evans, last year, with dog Pippi. Photo / David Haxton

Gus has been enjoying his retirement which has included indoor and outdoor bowls, taking his two dogs for walks, a bit of travel, some maintenance around the house as well as being able to read the newspaper from cover to cover.

In announcing the award, the Royal New Zealand Institute of Horticulture said this about Gus on social media:

"Gus has contributed to the practice of horticulture over many years and in different ways.

"Since 1983, Gus owned and operated Gus Evans Nurseries in Waikanae, growing a wide range of ornamental plants, New Zealand natives, perennials, trees, and shrubs.

"Although Gus and Glenys closed their nursery gates in December 2021, after nearly 40 years of service, their lifelong passion for horticulture will continue to thrive.

"Gus is a strong supporter of the RNZIH and International Plant Propagators' Society New Zealand Region (IPPS - NZ).

"He has been an RNZIH member since 1970, and in 1990 received a fellowship for his significant contributions to horticulture.

"Gus served on the IPPS committee from 1982-88, was second vice president in 1985, and treasurer from 1986-88.

"Gus has attended every IPPS - NZ conference and most field days over the years.

"His sentiments were captured well in a Kāpiti News interview (June 16, 2021), where he said, 'The New Zealand region of the society is one of the strongest in the world and an amazing group of people who will be friends forever'.

"Well done Gus, you are most deserving of your new honour."