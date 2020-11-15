Paekākāriki School history book written by Michael O'Leary

Author and historian Michael O'Leary with Paekākāriki School principal Julia Bevin. Photo / Rosalie Willis

The history of Paekākāriki School has been written into a history book by prolific author and historian Michael O'Leary.

Paekākāriki Our School: Home of the Barefoot Learner is one of 50 books written by Michael and the fifth one about Paekākāriki after Paekakariki: A Short History, Paekakariki Station Museum, Kapiti Transport History and The Streets of Paekakariki.

Paekākāriki Public School was opened on the first of April, 1886, with seven children in a single room wooden shed.

Now, years later, the school has been through a location change, name change, 28 principals and generations of students.

"This book is just an extension of the other histories I've done, they all interlink together," Michael said.

"The school is a focal point for the whole of Paekākāriki, everyone has something to do with the school.

"What happens in the village is reflected in the school.

"For example on the front cover of the book is one of the colourful pride T-shirts, and the school gets really involved in the pride festival."

Included in the book is the written history of the school from 1886 to today with photographs helping to illustrate the past.

"The photographs are a really important part of the book, history is producing images as well as writing.

"If you just look at the cover, it's colourful like the school itself."

"It's great to have a book that has that written history," current Paekākāriki School principal Julia Bevin said.

"There are a couple of other books out there, but it's wonderful to have someone in the community who is committed to keeping that history updated.

"We do have those older books, but history moves on."

Michael's research included hearing a lot of oral history and digging deep in the schools archives, thanks to past office administrator Moira Romeril.

"Pictures and history came from Moira who opened up the archives," Julia said.

"She's a good one for not throwing anything away, so there was plenty of interesting history there."

But you will still have to visit the village to find out the anecdotal history, the unconventional stories which won't be making it into the formal history books.

"There are the written histories, but it's the people of Paekākāriki that share those stories that hold the history - people who have had a long history with the school who perhaps share the kind of information that won't be recorded, the little funny anecdotes.

"We have children which attend this school whose families go back generations, whose parents and grandparent have attended.

"There are some really strong connections in the wider community."

Titled Home of the Barefoot Learner, the name reflects the ethos of the school.

"Home because our children feel at home here, they see school as a continuation of home and village values.

"They see themselves as learners within the wider environment and they enjoy the connections they make with others, to the environment, and to the wider community.

"It's not because they don't have shoes but because they feel more comfortable and grounded barefoot, they spend a lot of time outside, climbing trees which is much easier in bare feet.

"It's important to keep writing these histories down, and we're thankful we have Michael to do that for us."

The book can be purchased from the school, the Paekākāriki Market, and the Paekakariki Station Museum for $30.