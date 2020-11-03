Plenty of 'sass, flair and style' in Crows Feet Dance Collective show

The show Fashionistas is a celebration of older women in high fashion. Photo / Bob Zuur

Paekākāriki dance director Jan Bolwell has gathered her Crows Feet Dance Collective performers together to present Fashionistas, a celebration of older women in high fashion.

"After postponing the show because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Crows Feet has regrouped and they are now striding down the catwalk with plenty of sass, flair and style.

"We have been inspired by women such as Iris Apfel, 99-year-old New York fashion icon, and 70-year-old Dame Anna Wintour, long time editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine.

"We found further inspiration in the fabulous fashion books Advanced Style and Advanced Style: Older and Wiser by Ari Seth Cohen."

Dancing to Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, four choreographers - Bolwell, Sacha Copland, Tania Kopytko and Carolyn McKeefry - each give their take on the seasons through lively inventive movement and costume design.

"The Crows are delighted to present guest artists and models Barbara Brinsley, 82, and Margaret Austin, 74, who join us on the catwalk.

"Both are well known arts personalities, Barbara in Dunedin and Margaret in Wellington.

"Their cameo appearance is a knock out.

"For those who love the music of the glorious Bach we have created a new work to his Partita No 1 in B Minor danced by eight of the Crows."

Local composer Michelle Scullion has created a new score for Pumped, a new work by Bolwell which looks at aspects of the human heart.

"I read these two books, Heart, A History by Sandeep Jauhar and Nine Pints by Rose George," Bolwell said.

"It got me thinking, thinking about the heart, both literally and metaphorically, and a dance idea started to evolve.

"It is performed into two contrasting sections by the Kāpiti Coast Crows and Wellington dancers."

Fashionistas will be performed at Nga Purapura, Te Wananga o Raukawa, 144 Tasman Rd, Ōtaki, on Sunday, November 15 from 3pm.

Tickets are $20/$15. Door sales - cash only.

Bookings: www.eventfinda.co.nz