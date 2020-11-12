Raumati businesses pull together with street party to say thanks to community

Raumati Village business owners are running a street party to thank the community for their support this year. From left, Meelee Joe, Nicola Fisher, Maureen Duffy, Bede Larcy and Barney Shiels-Reddin.

The Raumati Village Business Association are holding a street party next Friday for the first time since 2016.

Pulling together during Covid-19, retailers and business owners from the village formed the Raumati Village Business Association, coming together to support each other, believing in a communal approach to surviving Covid-19.

"The association was established because of several of us retailers wanting to collaborate and work together," The Frock Shop owner Meelee Joe said.

"When we had to go into lockdown, it was an opportunity to motivate and bring our businesses closer as we were all affected by Covid-19.

"The village doesn't exist because of one store - people come for the whole shopping experience.

"The bakery, post shop, flowers, giftware ... retail is hard work but if we work together things will happen for the good of the village.

"People need to feel part of a community and this is what we've established."

Coral McLean from I Love Labels has been in the village for almost seven years and said the formation of an association means together they [retailers and businesses] can have an official platform to base future projects off and a voice to speak to council when organising village events.

"It's a lovely feel here in the village - people take the time to stop and chat and support local which is fantastic."

Raumati Village is a unique place to live and shop right next to the sea.

"A group of us were talking about what an awful year it has been for so many and how well we have all been supported by our local community and how we would like to show our appreciation ... and a party was the resounding suggestion.

"Who doesn't love a good party right?"

"Re-establishing the Christmas Party is a way for the businesses in the village to say thank you to our community for their support and loyalty during lockdown and celebrate the fact that it's been one hell of a year," Meelee said.

The party will include local entertainment, food, specialty stores, boutiques and craft stalls and feel a part of the self-named 'coolest little village by the sea'.

"And it's not just about the retailers, all the businesses are joining together," Maureen Duffy from Seddon Street Property Management said.

"This is just the start, next year we have more time to create a bigger event with even more of the surrounding community involved."

Entertainment will include The Beat girls, AJ Crawshaw, Kāpiti College musicians, street performers, Christmas specials, face painting, a scavenger hunt for the kids, food trucks and even Santa will make an appearance.

The Raumati Village Street Party is on Friday, November 20 from 5pm-8pm.