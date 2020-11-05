In The Shallows band members Lance Shepherd and Danni Parsons.

Claiming they had the best lockdown experience out of anyone in the country, the fruits of new pop-folk band In the Shallows are soon to be heard.

Meeting in August last year, vocalist Danni Parsons and guitarist and vocalist Lance Shepherd have done a lot in the year since.

"I heard Lance sing and was like that's the voice I've been looking for," Danni said.

Having performed alongside other well accomplished New Zealand musicians in Wellington band Soul Caravan, and many other groups, Danni had been keeping an ear out for a specific voice to work alongside her and join her in performing her own songs.

"It was a matter of hearing the voice and knowing that that was the one," she said upon hearing Lance sing.

Lance too, was looking for something specific, and was looking to diversify his style.

"I wanted to do something different to what I was doing, which was guitar based rock'n'roll."

In the Shallows featuring Danni Parsons and Lance Shepherd performing at a house concert in Paekākāriki. Photo / Bob Zuur

Working with a musician a number of years ago in England who was more acoustic based, Lance's eyes were opened to a new sound.

"I played with a woman who had quite an eclectic style and really enjoyed it.

"So when I heard Danni sing, I was like that was the voice, that thing that I'd had in England - this was it.

"As a musician when you hear something that really strikes you, you gravitate towards it, you want to be involved.

"It was that undeniable thing that you are drawn to when you hear it."

So In the Shallows was formed, consisting of duo Danni and Lance along with Andrew Bain and Nick Brown who helped complete their sound for the new album.

Despite being together barely a year, the band is now releasing their first album.

"I just found the songs flowing from me," Danni said.

"They were usually about something I wanted to talk about or felt was important for society to talk about."

Blending catchy vocal hooks with soaring harmonies and atmospheric acoustic guitar, their latest single, Hold On, released today, is written as a hopeful reminder that dark times will pass.

"Hold On was written about close friends, and our own feelings and experiences.

"It was intended as a beacon of hope for those who suffer with anxiety and depression.

"It is a loving and supportive reminder that whilst some days might feel unbearable, if you hang in there, it will get better."

It also features Manchester musician Bonnie Schwarz on cello.

"With the songs on the album I wanted to acknowledge the hard stuff, not push it aside and pretend it doesn't exist, but look at how we can transform this into a lesson and learn from our experiences."

The recording of the album took place over lockdown after a last minute decision for Lance to join Danni in Paekākāriki for lockdown.

"We were deciding how we wanted to record, if we wanted to go into a studio or do it ourselves, and then lockdown started to happen," Lance said.

"Danni called me saying we're in level 2, moving to level 3 three tomorrow, get all your stuff and move in."

So over two car trips from Wellington, Lance moved all his stuff to Danni's place in Paekākāriki, and on the first day of lockdown they started recording.

"We just went for it and what came out of it was awesome," Danni said.

"Once lockdown lifted we were ready for bass and drums.

"Our drummer came over and recorded in the living room as soon as he was allowed."

Everything apart from the keys and bass were recorded in the seaside home, overlocking the ocean and Kāpiti Island.

"Recording it by ourselves meant we could take out time and retry things, there was more room for experimentation throughout the process.

"The only battle we had was the sound of the ocean which we had to try and block out - that and the dog barking."

Such is the vast creativity found in the small town, the Paekākāriki home is no stranger to creatives and being used as a recording studio.

"Being all wood, it's a great sounding house - everywhere you record, no matter the shape of the room, it sounds good," Lance said.

"There have been quite a few musicians and creatives who have also lived in this house and it has a history with people recording in it.

"We've had possibly the best lockdown out of anyone in the country.

"It's been amazing being in this massive, beautiful house right beside the sea, recording an album, taking the dog for a walk, jumping in the spa pool, it was like a recording retreat rather than a lockdown."

In the Shallows' self-titled debut album is out on November 14, available on all streaming platforms, followed by a summer tour starting mid-December to March.