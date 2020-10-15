Kāpiti Arts Trail on during two weekends in November

Rita Schrieken preparing for the Kāpiti Arts Trail.

Kāpiti is gearing up for the district's iconic annual art event in November, with over 100 artists signed up to show their artworks.

Held over the weekends of the November 7/8 and November 14/15, this year will be particularly special as it marks the popular event's 20th anniversary.

The Kāpiti Arts Trail began in 2001, and with the support of local artists and the Kāpiti Coast District Council has grown into a highlight on the national arts calendar.

From a humble 26 venues to visit in the early years of the trail, this year 67 artists will open their studio doors.

Artists are also showcasing their work in galleries, hubs and guilds.

A new addition to the arts trail is the chance to see four pop-up 'index exhibitions' across the district, which give visitors a taste of a number of artists' works before exploring their studios.

Council deputy mayor and arts portfolio holder Janet Holborow said this year will also feel different because of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impacts on the art community.

"Many artists have used their art to respond to the pandemic, and found new ways of expressing themselves and the challenges of this year.

"The arts trail gives visitors the opportunity to see and hear these stories in person which makes it an incredibly important event for our local artists and for our cultural recovery.

"We have some amazing artistic talent here in Kāpiti and I encourage everyone to hit the trail to explore what's out there."

Council's arts, museums and heritage adviser Rosie Salas said it was the perfect opportunity for art lovers around New Zealand to make a weekend of it and experience all that Kāpiti has to offer.

"The Kāpiti Arts Trail is a unique experience.

"We have many regulars who never miss a year, as well as people who come from far and wide to enjoy an art-filled weekend.

"It's the perfect chance to stop in at delicious Kāpiti eateries, enjoy some of our boutique shops and live music, and make the most of our many stunning walks and cycleways.

"Exploring the trail is free, with artwork in every imaginable medium for sale and for commission.

"Every year I am delighted by what I find – I know our visitors will be too."

The arts trail runs from 10am-5pm over the weekends of November 7/8 and 14/15.

For more information, listings, maps and the Kāpiti Arts Guide, visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/arts-trail or to plan your weekend in Kāpiti, visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/whats-on/things-to-do-in-kapiti/