Sarah Bell, Matt Nordberg and Christian Martin have made it into the top 100 of the IHC Art Awards. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Sarah Bell, Matt Nordberg and Christian Martin have made it into the top 100 of the IHC Art Awards. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Art Studio Kapiti are no strangers to their artists making the top 100 of the IHC Art Awards, but every time is as special as the last.

This year three of their artists have made the finals, all featuring vastly different works of art reflecting their personalities and interests.

The awards are an opportunity for artists with intellectual disabilities to have their talent recognised, their voices heard and a chance to sell their work.

Sarah Bell with two of her artworks. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Matthew Nordberg's painting of Boats on the Water reflect his adventurous spirit, with other hobbies outside of Thursday morning art classes being writing comic books - featuring himself on adventures.

Christian Martin painted a still life picture featuring lilies while Sarah Bell used acrylics to paint a fox named Hollyhock.

Named after a type of plant, Sarah liked the name and has used her character Hollyhock for a number of artworks, starting off with a taxidermy and now painting impressive pictures of Hollyhock in various magical surroundings.

'Boats on the water' by Matthew Nordberg.

Not often attending Art Studio Kapiti because of the noise, Sarah paints at home and also enjoys a number of other activities.

"Sometimes I do art, sometimes I write [fiction], sometimes I taxidermy, it's one of those things I rotate through," Sarah said.

When Kāpiti News when to visit, Sarah was wearing a hoodie with a design on the front that she had created herself and she had several other paintings with her she had completed.

Lilies by Christian Martin.

"It's been an interesting ride with Covid-19 in the mix this year and getting together to create, but we managed it so I'm so super stoked that we have some finalists again this year," Art Studio Kapiti coordinator Rebecca Bond said.

The awards were judged this year by artist Otis Frizzell, pop musician and jewellery designer Boh Runga and art curator and culture consultant Tim Walker.

The IHC Art Awards remain an annual highlight as a showcase for the talent and achievements of people with intellectual disabilities.

From the top 100, a top 30 is chosen.

The top 30 will be for sale on Trade Me this year (online due to Covid-19) with the full sale price being paid to the artist.

Art Studio Kapiti runs on Thursday mornings, facilitated by Rebecca Bond who provides a space for people of all ages and abilities to come and create.

More work from Art Studio Kapiti will be available for viewing on the Kāpiti Arts Trail in November.