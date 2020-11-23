New performing arts school opening in Kāpiti next year

Jessica Clough, Petra Rasmussen and Charlotte Kerrigan are starting Silver Shoe Performers, a new performing arts school next year.

With a new year comes new opportunities, something three Kāpiti theatre lovers desperately need after a year of disruption doing what they love.

Petra Rasmussen, Jessica Clough and Charlotte Kerrigan are starting Kāpiti's newest performing arts school Silver Shoe Performers, opening in February 2021.

Already running Silver Shoe Productions which puts on family pantomimes in the school holidays using original scripts based on fairy tales for children and their families to watch, the demand from parents to get their own kids involved in the shows was strong.

With Covid-19 hitting the performing arts industry especially hard this year, many gigs and shows have been cancelled.

"With auditions, rehearsals and gigs cancelled, the three of us put our heads together and used the time to create the concept of a new venture, Silver Shoe Performers," Charlotte said.

"Part of my 'pivot' has been to form this new performing arts school with two of my friends.

"Our goal is to provide opportunities for all kids to shine so our productions will be smaller and tailored to our individual classes.

"We will have termly showcases to present our learning and work towards a bigger production later in the year."

Petra, Jessica and Charlotte met at Coasters Musical Theatre many years ago and over the following years performed together in a number of ways.

Jessica and Charlotte were members of the popular girl group Retro Divas, Petra and Charlotte performed together in the hilarious jukebox musical Girls Night and Girls Night 2.

Charlotte directed Cult classic Little Shop of Horrors with Petra playing Mrs Mushnik and Jessica as Ronnette.

Jessica then directed musical comedy Xanadu with Charlotte as Musical director and Petra as props manager, costuming and crew.

The three are all involved in the industry in various ways, Charlotte as a musician and performing arts teacher, Petra and Jessica in stage and screen acting and all three united in their love of musical theatre.

After two years of watching the pantomimes in their school holidays, children will now be able to get involved themselves.

"We firmly believe all children benefit from being in the performing arts, not just the ones that want to make a career out of it.

"Performing Arts develop confidence and communication skills.

"It improves self-esteem, provides positive interactions between class members and grows strong friendships.

"It develops creativity and provides opportunities for children who haven't found their passion elsewhere."

With all three having experience in both teaching and performing, the classes on offer for 2021 will be a singing group (Glee club), drama, musical theatre and screen acting.

For enrolments and more info visit silvershoe.co.nz.