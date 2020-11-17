School band claims second at Rockshop Bandquest Wellington region finals

Te Horo School band Dislocate, from top left, Pierre Lange-Gerrard, Logan Olsthoorn-Hughes, Mikayla Croad, Saren O'Sullivan, Kyan Van Vlerken, Victor Perkins, Robbie Upshon (kneeling).

Te Horo School featured highly in the Wellington finals of the Rockshop Bandquest music competition.

A total of 15 keen bands took part in the region's final held at the Notre Dame Performing Arts Centre in Lower Hutt.

Te Horo's senior band Dislocate won second prize as well as a $200 voucher at The Rockshop.

Dislocate also won a special award, the Future Recording Artist Prize, which entitles them to a day's recording at The Stomach recording studio in Palmerston North.

The band's Robbie Upshon received the Rockstar Styles award and Mia King, from the school's other band Strange Matter, won Best Vocalist overall.

Mia King.

Dislocate and Strange Matter have both been mentored as part of the band programme at Te Horo School over terms three and four by musicians Steve Poulton and Anje Glindemann.

"They've been working hard towards Bandquest and Battle Of The Bands by polishing up their repertoire," Glindemann said.

"The children had a great afternoon watching all the rehearsal/sound checks of the other bands from all over the Wellington region, with mentoring and encouragement from the judges on how to improve their performance for the show."

Nationwide, the competition for primary and intermediate students, attracted over 200 bands, with events held in various parts of the country as well as an online option for those not close to main centres.

Following the regional events there will be an online national final, with results announced on December 4.

Hamish Jackson from New Zealand Rockshop, the programme's primary sponsor, said the benefit for young people participating in the programme goes far beyond performance day.

"It is awesome looking back at 10 years of Rockshop Bandquest and being able to see the lasting impact this programme has made on the music community.

"This programme offers a space for young musicians to develop musical and creative ability, along with the teamwork, communication and leadership skills that are needed to perform together as a band on stage."