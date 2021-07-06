Location of retirement village's proposed entrance in Waikanae's Park Ave irks people

Looking across Park Ave to Summerset's proposed retirement village entrance. Photo / David Haxton

Concerns have been raised about the location of a road entrance to Summerset Retirement Village's proposed Waikanae development.

Summerset has applied for land use consent to develop a modern, high-quality retirement village which will become home to upwards of 400 older people.

An expert consenting panel, chosen by panel convenor, Judge N J Newhook, will make a decision regarding the village after considering Summerset's application as well as various submissions from people which will be received on July 15.

Waikanae resident Elaine Engman said the entrance at 32 Park Ave wasn't ideal.

"Park Ave is busy now and cars tend to speed."

There was also a bend in the road not far from the entrance creating visibility issues, she said.

"In my submission two years ago I said they would have to put traffic lights in the street and ones at the Te Moana Rd intersection."

She said there was about 3000 vehicle movements in Park Ave each day but the number could increase to 4000 with village residents, not including village construction traffic.

Marylyn Watling, who lives next to the 32 Park Ave entrance, said her main concern was the traffic which she felt would "get worse".

She said a neighbour had already moved away "because she could see what's coming".

Entrance to Summerset's proposed retirement village in Waikanae. Photo / David Haxton

Engman said a petition to relocate the entrance from 32 Park Ave to near the expressway had already reached about 100 signatures.

"The problem for Summerset is they would have to create a bridge over the Waimea Stream, reconfigure the traffic lights, and possibly purchase a property."

Having the entrance by the expressway would "save everybody".

Engman, who felt there had been a lack of consultation, said any second possible access in Park Ave, through a greenwaste area, would heighten the situation.

"The traffic would be horrendous."

Engman was concerned a deep cut would be made in a sand dune along the 32 Park Ave entrance to better access the subdivision, and keep traffic away from a side branch of the Waimea Stream.

She said the effect would create a wind tunnel as well as increased noise.

Disturbing the ground in various parts could create water drainage issues too, she said.

Summerset development general manager Aaron Smail said, "Constructing a new retirement village of this size, in stages, does take time to complete and we understand that it can be frustrating for neighbours at times.

"However, at our construction sites nationwide we work to ensure the impacts from such things as construction traffic and other effects are mitigated as far as possible.

"Those effects are monitored by councils under resource consent conditions.

"The Waikanae village will be no different."

He said Summerset, as the head contractor, meant neighbours would have one point of contact to deal with throughout the construction phase.

"This is a significant advantage for neighbours compared to traditional residential construction involving multiple contractors."

He said the village would comprise independent living cottages, villas and townhouses, centred around a main building that will house on-site residential care.

The main building was also home to a range of other amenities, including a bowling green, café, restaurant, swimming pool, library, recreation centre, and cinema.

"The village is designed to be private and unobtrusive for both residents and neighbours, and the village itself is centralised within the site and some distance from both Ferndale Drive and Park Ave."

Smail said during construction Summerset villages typically provide direct employment for more than 250 people and indirect employment for many more.

"There will also be up to 50 new permanent jobs in the retirement village once it's fully operational, from nurses to gardeners to village managers.

"Summerset villages are built in stages and the staff numbers build as the village is occupied."

He said Summerset had a reputation for retirement villages "that are ultimately regarded by neighbours as peaceful and high quality, and good employers of local people".

"We're excited about having the opportunity to bring this modern, high-quality retirement option to this part of Waikanae and believe it will be an asset to the community."