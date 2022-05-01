Asher Wilson-Goldman.

Asher Wilson-Goldman has announced he is standing for the Greater Wellington Regional Council in the Kāpiti constituency at this year's local body elections.

Previously running for the Kāpiti Coast District Council as a district wide councillor, Asher believes Kāpiti's relationship with the greater Wellington region is the area that currently needs the greatest focus, believing he is the one who can assist with this.

"I want to be Kāpiti's voice in Greater Wellington because I know that our communities' needs aren't being met by the council, and we should be able to expect better."

Asher currently works in communications as a chief communications adviser with the Ministry of Health's National Immunisation Programme.

He has also worked in a range of senior communications, engagement and strategy roles in central government, intersecting with central and local government and community groups.

Moving to Kāpiti from Wellington a number of years ago for the more relaxed lifestyle, Asher has been part of a number of community groups including Self-Isolation Support Kāpiti, Low Carbon Kāpiti, as the deputy chairman of Kāpiti Coast District Council's Cycleways, Walkways and Bridleways Advisory Group, while also spending time on the board of the Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce.

"My three key issues of focus are public transport, our environment and our joint efforts with other parts of the region to plan for a stronger future.

"With increasing numbers of people moving to Kāpiti, it's critical that our public transport infrastructure is improved so that everyone has a genuine choice, and people who need to drive can do so on roads that aren't clogged with people commuting into Porirua and Wellington who may be better off catching the train.

"Our waterways, in particular, the Waikanae and Ōtaki rivers, provide a beautiful recreation space for our communities but are equally critical for protecting our homes from flooding, and the future of Queen Elizabeth Park is looking brighter for both recreation and biodiversity.

"As the environmental regulator, Greater Wellington is the key organisation ensuring our environmental future looks bright.

"Greater Wellington also plays a strong role coordinating councils across the region, including in regional planning for growth, for transport and for economic development and tourism.

"Too often Kāpiti's voice has been ignored in these conversations, and we need a councillor who knows how Wellington works and can make a real difference there. I believe I am that person.

"We need a councillor from Kāpiti who can be a strong voice, and one who can ensure Greater Wellington staff are taking Kāpiti's needs into account when making plans and taking action."