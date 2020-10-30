Early Christmas present for a lucky couple

Frances Thompson, left, and Karolyn McNicol. Photo / Kirsten Walsh Photographer

A team of local wedding professionals, led by Frances Thompson and Karolyn McNicol, of Perfect Little Weddings, are rallying to give an early Christmas present to one lucky couple.

The winners of the Summer Wedding Giveaway will be married at an intimate ceremony among 10 of their closest family and friends on Saturday November 28 at 1pm at Atwood Gardens, Manakau.

Inspired to pull together a third free wedding, Karolyn and Frances contacted vendors to ask once again whether they could give their services for free.

"This year most of the wedding industry has lost income so we were a little nervous about asking for freebies," Frances said.

"But this is an opportunity for us all to show that we are still very much here and ready to provide wedding services."

Karolyn said, "Everyone we asked, who was available, said yes again.

"We are so touched by the generosity of these small businesses, especially this year.

"And honoured to work alongside them."

Heather Sleet of Posybloom Floral Design and Kayla Woods of KS Beauty Studio have just opened their shared business premises in Raumati Village.

"We are so excited to have Heather create the bride's flowers again," Karolyn said.

"She always does an incredible job, and for her and Kayla to commit to this so soon after opening their new shop is humbling."

Perfect Little Weddings focus on creating luxury micro weddings with an intimate feel.

"Our packages are affordable but without compromise. Intimate weddings are more popular since the arrival of Covid," Frances said.

"Perhaps large weddings will be the way couples ultimately celebrate the end of international restrictions, but for now having 20 or 30 guests just makes sense.

"Our small weddings are also really popular with couples who don't want a traditional big day.

"They sit back and let us take care of everything, and often comment how relaxed and easy it is.

"We are really excited to add Atwood Gardens to our list of Kāpiti venues, and this giveaway wedding will mark the beginning of this perfectly.

"Being a 130-year-old homestead we love its character and rustic charm."

Lee and Cheryl Woods bought Atwood Gardens almost two years ago and have been working hard to create a stunning venue and add to the established gardens.

"We are excited and honoured to be part of this collaboration to give away a wedding to a deserving couple," Cheryl said.

"We fell in love with this marvellous property and seeing the potential for sharing it as an outdoor venue, we made a plan to upgrade the rustic barn and outdoor areas to accommodate weddings and other celebrations.

"It is a garden for our family, friends and visitors to enjoy their time in."

Couples can enter online at www.perfectlittleweddings.co.nz, winners will be drawn at noon on November 8 and notified that afternoon.

Making this Atwood Garden & Perfect Little Weddings giveaway possible are Love on Location, Photography by Andie, Bless Catering, Chocolate Shed Cake Design, Posybloom Floral Design, KS Beauty Studio, Palliser Estate and Sophie Voon.