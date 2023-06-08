Wendy Huston in the grounds of the Sevenoaks Retirement Village in Paraparaumu. Photo / David Haxton

Some of the things I enjoy about living on the coast are ... It’s just the best place to live — our climate, beaches, all the communities so close and each with its own story and character. And how easy it is to access all that Wellington has on offer in the south and Palmerston North just an hour north.

First thing you do when you arrive home? Get out of my work clothes so I feel I’m really at home. If it’s the end of the week — put my feet up and have a long gin!

What do you enjoy about being Kāpiti Retirement Trust chief executive? There’s so much but in one word — people. I get a real buzz when a resident tells me that coming into our village was just the best decision. I can’t change the world but perhaps, in this small part of it, I can make it a better place to be.

Interesting fact about the retirement industry is ... With the number of New Zealanders reaching retirement age continuing to increase as a percentage of the total population, this is significant to the retirement village and aged care sector. By 2042 the current number of New Zealanders over 65 is predicted to increase by 60 per cent to 1.3 million while there will be a 145 per cent increase in the number of those aged over 85. This will have a huge impact on all the resources needed to support such significant numbers.

Best business advice I received was ... Everyone remembers the most recent interaction they have had with a business. You can only be as good as the last experience someone visiting your organisation had.

How do you like to spend your free time? I wish I had more! Catching up daily on WhatsApp with the antics of my very active 18-month-old grandson Theo in Singapore. Sitting outside reading a book, walking on the Waikanae beach, baking a scrummy dessert.

My go-to local eatery is ... For eat-in Passo Pizza Pasta Caffé on Kāpiti Rd and for takeaways, the wonderful Indian dishes cooked by Danesh at Divine India, Kāpiti Lights.

What is the best book you’ve read? Anywhere I can stop what I’m doing and read. I’m currently working my way through the Seven Sisters series by Lucinda Riley. Once I get into one, I find it impossible to put down.

Have you ever met someone famous? I can’t compete here with my husband John who had an unplanned hour with Mother Teresa in her office in Calcutta several decades ago on one of his trips to India.

What countries have you been to? Quite a few but nothing compared to the numbers visited by other members of my family. Highlights have been a holiday in Ireland, time spent in Venice and visiting China, Vietnam and Thailand with my daughter on combined shop-till-you-drop tourist holidays.

What is your guilty pleasure? Chewy lollies such as jet planes and milk bottles. When an open packet presents itself, I can scoff the lot in a very short time.

What are your biggest pet peeves? The often unnecessary compliance regime every aspect of business is exposed to and has to meet; along with common sense seemingly very uncommon these days.

People might not know but ... I have a current Irish passport.

What is your favourite movie of all time? While gruelling and so very sad to watch, Schindler’s List — a reminder individuals can make a difference. For sheer silliness and great fun, The First Wives Club — how could you not love something starring Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler.

Favourite holiday escape is ... Home when no one knows I’m there!

Advice to my younger self would be ... Don’t be afraid of change; the most surprising and rewarding outcomes can come from it.

- This Q&A appears in the latest Celebrating Kāpiti autumn/winter magazine.



