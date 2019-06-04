An ale from a Paraparaumu craft beer brewery has placed in the top 30 of the New World Beer and Cider Awards.

"We're super stoked," said Duncan's Brewing owner George Duncan about the Duncan's Pale Ale.

"It was the first beer that we brewed at Duncan's.

"The recipe has evolved since then over the years.

"We're just really pleased with the result after winning a gold at the Brewers Guild Awards, to then go on and get a top 30 shows there's some consistency with the quality.

"For me that's actually the best part."

The New World award also presented with the brewery with a great opportunity as the beer goes into all New World stores in the country.

"That opportunity is massive."

It's meant a busy time ramping up production of the beer.

"I've done about 4000 litres of pale ale to meet my requirements on top of my every day requirements.

"It was definitely a massive increase."

George said the brewery, located in Sheffield St, was humming.

It had some new distribution channels through Hop and Vine Distribution, two new small tanks had been installed for seasonal brews, there was diversification into canned beer, and preparing new beers for the upcoming Beervana.

There had also been sadness when brewery dog Quad, an Alsatian, died aged seven from kidney failure.

"We will be doing a special release for him.

"Lots of people liked him."

More than 100 beer and cider-makers from New Zealand and overseas entered over 630 products into the 2019 New World Beer and Cider Awards.

The entries were blind-judged by a panel of 24 independent expert judges using a collaborative method based on technical excellence, balance, mouthfeel, and most importantly, drinkability.