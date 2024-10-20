Peter-Lucas Jones says the quality benchmark for te reo pronunciation is much lower for global tech companies such as Google.

Peter-Lucas Jones says the quality benchmark for te reo pronunciation is much lower for global tech companies such as Google.

It is unacceptable that AI tools and global tech companies are still lagging in te reo pronunciation, a Māori tech innovator says.

Peter-Lucas Jones is chief executive of Far North-based Te Hiku Media and earlier this month was named in Time magazine’s top 100 AI leaders list of 2024.

The company has been developing artificial intelligence (AI) tools that transcribe te reo Māori, give pronunciation feedback, and turn text into speech at a 92% accuracy rate, making it the best in the world.

Jones said the quality benchmark for te reo pronunciation is much lower for global tech companies such as Google, but the bigger problem is that no proficient Māori language speakers are involved in the creation of AI tools.

“When we look at Open AI tools and Google tools, while they are making big advances, it’s clear there are no proficient Māori language speakers involved, because if there were, they wouldn’t release tools with such bad pronunciation.”