Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti at the Eiffel Tower. Photo / Maioha Panapa / Te Ao Māori News

In an awe-inspiring display of Māori culture, the haka group Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti captured global attention with their powerful performances at two of the world’s most iconic venues in Paris: the Olympics and the Eiffel Tower.

Following their Olympic appearance, Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti took to the grounds of the Eiffel Tower, delivering another mesmerising haka that resonated through the heart of Paris.

Sir Derek Lardelli, world-renowned artist and All Blacks haka composer, said he hopes the performance sends a message not only to the world but to New Zealand as well.

“I look back at the words of our late aunty, Ngoi Pēwhairangi, who once said this when it came to the Māori language - Whiua ki te ao. Whiua ki te rangi. Whiua ki ngā iwi katoa. Present to the world. Present to the heavens. Present to the nation!

“Thus, here we are, [as Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti] presenting Māori purpose and aspirations to the world, proving Māori can make their mark in the world.”