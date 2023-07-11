Catch Tiki Taane live and free tomorrow at the Waipareira Matariki Event in Henderson, Thursday, July 13, from 4pm. Photo / NZME

The streets of Henderson, West Auckland, will tomorrow be alive with the sounds of music.

Urban Māori organisation Whānau Waipareira is hosting its second Matariki event which will feature free music, local food stalls and craft shops.

Entertainers include live performances from Annie Crummer, Tiki Taane and Katchafire, whose lead singer Logan Bell has been counting the days.

“The Fire is really excited to be home at this time with our families and our loved ones, just in time for Matariki celebrations and the renewal of the Māori luna calendar. We are urging all the whānau to come through. We rarely get to play whānau events like this, looking forward to seeing you all. Nau mai haere mai - kia Manawatia a Matariki,” Bell said.

Tiki Taane echoed those sentiments.

“Amped to be bringing my One Man Band Show to Matariki ki Waipareira, seeing old friends and meeting new. Matariki is the best time to recharge and warm the soul with music, culture and kai.”

Waipareira CEO and Māori Party president John Tamihere will block off the streets around Whānau House to host the Matariki-Te Pāti Māori launch Thursday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Waipareira CEO expects the streets of Henderson to be pumping tomorrow from 4pm-9pm.

“We’re all about giving back to the very community from which we were born over 40 years ago. Matariki marks the beginning of the Māori New Year to remember those we have lost, and gather together with whānau looking forward to the promise of a new year. It is also the last chance to change electoral rolls.”

Tamihere said Thursday’s celebrations would also include the launch of Te Pāti Māori campaign 2023.

All seven Te Pāti Māori candidates standing in the seven Māori electorates will be there.