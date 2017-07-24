Watch NZH Local Focus: Lotto winner talks politics, drugs and Winston Peters

Te Keeti said he agreed with Morgan's policies.

"He has the best policy of all the parties on caring for the environment and leaving a legacy for future generations that parallels the Maori view of stewardship or kaitiakitanga."

Te Keeti's advice to Morgan was that he needed to connect better to Maori people and he invited The Opportunities Party leader to hold a rally at Wairoa Marae, where the Lotto winner is kaitiaki and kaumatua.

Te Keeti approved of legalising cannabis.

"I am not a user and I don't smoke cigarettes, never have done but I agree that the cost of enforcement through policing, courts and incarceration could be better targeted elsewhere to assist the economy.

"Cannabis use is a health issue, not a criminal issue. I liken this issue to the gay movement which took years to be accepted. Heck, if we were to look behind the closet, half of Tauranga would be in jail. Should the legislation happen we may be surprised who comes out of that closet."

Morgan said his research showed that young and poor Maori were 57 percent of the vote and, to mobilise them to the ballot box, his feedback was that cannabis legalisation was an important issue to remove the harm from the drug being controlled by a criminal underworld that was also "peddling extremely harmful drugs like P and synthetics that are killing people".

The new buddies also debated water.

Te Keeti said he had strong views on this issue.

"The government has abdicated responsibility for it and are deliberately avoiding the question of ownership for fear of potential legal challenges from iwi.

"But they have created a commercial environment that allows water to be exported free. My view is that John Key has already made the deal through the free trade agreement and is using these credits for leverage."

Te Keeti said he thought the meeting went well and he hoped to stay in contact with Morgan - and he even might join the party.

"If I were investing I'd rather entrust my money to someone like Morgan who has demonstrated a history of success rather than a government you can't trust."

The pair agreed Maori had been 'sold short" in Treaty negotiations and Morgan discussed how Te Keeti was going to reopen his wai family treaty claim to reclaim land which he said was rightfully his., which he said he would fight now that he had the money to pay lawyers which he didn't have.

Morgan said that the fact you need money to get justice shows how unfair our current systems are.

"I want to communicate to Pakeha what the treaty means and given Maori settled at 1.5 cents in the dollar, that cannot be described as money grabbing. "

Te Keeti said he did not identify with the Maori party or Winston Peters.

Morgan said that in his view Peters was a "traitor to Maori"

"He is chasing the white vote, selling Maori down the river...but all the aunties love him with his Cheshire cat grin."

When told of Morgan's comments, Peters told the Bay of Plenty Times that "I havent really got a response to such an outrageous statement" and "I do not intent to give such as bigoted and racist comment the oxygen of respectibility by responding to them."

Peters said he met Te Keeti decades ago.

"That's the difference between me and my critics...my advice to Lou having won the lotto is be careful now who you mix with.

"The tragedy is that this government has gone down a path, subscribed heavily to Gareth Morgan, of separatist legislation of separatist rights based on race. That pathway is broadening by the day. ..a kaumatua in Tauranga would know just what economic and social terms have declined for Maori in the last decades, Maori housing ownership is down by 38 percent, that is a crisis, youth unemployment over 25 percent. Prison population increasing. Lack of educational outcomes. ...what is required is we focus on human needs."

With Anne-Marie Quill.

