A book written by lawyer Roimata Smail - Understanding Te Tiriti - has skyrocketed to become a New Zealand best-seller, earning her a prestigious invitation from the National Library of New Zealand.
On Tuesday, August 13, from 12.10 – 1.30pm in the Library Auditorium, Smail will give a public talk about the Treaty of Waitangi to demystify common misconceptions and backfill gaps.
“When I was at school, I really didn’t learn anything about Te Tiriti o Waitangi. The knowledge has come from 20 years on the job representing claimants,” said Smail.
“What I have learned is that Te Tiriti is not complex, nor are the principles. I’m honoured to be asked by the National Library to share what I know as part of the libraries E Oho! Waitangi series.