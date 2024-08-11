Advertisement
Waitangi Tribunal lawyer Roimata Smail joins National Library for colab

Tanja Schubert-McArthur, learning facilitator, with students of Whitireia Publishing on a tour of the National Library of New Zealand.

A book written by lawyer Roimata Smail - Understanding Te Tiriti - has skyrocketed to become a New Zealand best-seller, earning her a prestigious invitation from the National Library of New Zealand.

On Tuesday, August 13, from 12.10 – 1.30pm in the Library Auditorium, Smail will give a public talk about the Treaty of Waitangi to demystify common misconceptions and backfill gaps.

“When I was at school, I really didn’t learn anything about Te Tiriti o Waitangi. The knowledge has come from 20 years on the job representing claimants,” said Smail.

“What I have learned is that Te Tiriti is not complex, nor are the principles. I’m honoured to be asked by the National Library to share what I know as part of the libraries E Oho! Waitangi series.

Author Roimata Smail.
Dr Tanja Schubert-McArthur, kaiārahi and learning facilitator at the National Library, extended the opportunity as part of the library’s mission to amplify its impact through strategic collaboration.

“We started the E Oho! Waitangi series in 2021 to address the existing knowledge gap in our country on topics of Aotearoa and the history of Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” Schubert-McArthur said.

The library houses the original documents of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni — Declaration of Independence of the United Tribes of New Zealand.

E Oho! is an extension of the He Tohu tour, the permanent exhibition of these iconic constitutional documents that have shaped Aotearoa.

Learning Facilitator Dr Tanja Schubert-McArthur.
“E oho! translates to ‘wake up’ in reo Māori, and that’s exactly what we aim to do by bringing in inspiring speakers and experts, so participants can be awakened to different perspectives, see history in a different light and reflect on the role they play.

“These talks provide a safe space for manuhiri to come in and expand their knowledge and understanding. Regardless of how little or how much someone knows, they are welcome to listen, engage and learn at the E oho! series.

“Like the whakatauki of He Tohu: He whakapapa kōrero, he whenua kura – Talking about our past to create a better future.

“What has made it seem complicated for us today as a nation, is that for 184 years the Crown has ignored what it agreed to in Te Tiriti.”

