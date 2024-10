Jaedyn Randell is the only Māori advancing to the finals of The Voice Australia.

The voice behind the reo Māori redubs of Moana and Princess Anna has secured a spot in the grand final of The Voice Australia after an intense semifinal battle last night.

Jaedyn Randell (Waikato) was one of three Māori in the top eight and is now the only Māori advancing to the finals.

Joining her in the finals are SKŸE, Reuben De Melo, and Annie Jones.

The singer chose Katy Perry’s Wide Awake for her semifinal performance and celebrated her win in an Instagram post.