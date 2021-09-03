Waiata Anthems: Nikora Walters hopes to push traditional limits with his new track

Waiata Anthems Week (September 6-12) is a week dedicated to waiata reo Māori, where more than a dozen New Zealand artists have re-recorded their tracks in te reo Māori. Video / Supplied

Waiata Anthems Week (September 6-12) is a week dedicated to waiata reo Māori, where more than a dozen New Zealand artists have re-recorded their tracks in te reo Māori. Video / Supplied

Nikora (Niko) Walters (Te Aupōuri, Te Rawara, Ngāpuhi) hopes his new single in te re Māori can "move the dial" and push the traditional boundaries of waiata reo.

The Auckland singer-songwriter is one of more than a dozen New Zealand artists who have joined forces and re-recorded singles in te reo Māori for Waiata Anthems Week to support a bilingual musical landscape.

"I feel super privileged to be a part of this, which is playing a small role in bringing te reo back into society and culture," Walters said.

The Waiata/Anthems track Walters chose to translate is an unreleased song called Vicious Love/ ​​Aroha Kaitangata in hopes it would push traditional limits.

"It's definitely quite a modern pop song and I think I wanted to definitely try that because it's pushing the boundaries in te reo and waiata te reo is quite traditional.

"I think it's cool to try and push it into an unknown and modern space," he said.

Walters recognises groups such as the Patea Māori Club paved the way for pop and modern waiata reo.

"People who really started to write their songs through a more pop and modern lens - I definitely look up to them and am grateful."

During the recording process Walters said he "gained a new appreciation" for the language.

"We have to keep pushing the boundaries and not leave the Māori language in the past and be too protective of its traditionalism but be brave enough to carry it forward so we don't lose it."

But Walters admitted he got quite emotional when learning about the significance of Waiata/Anthems.

Past generations, such as his grandfather's generation, were punished for speaking their native tongue, which is why he felt extra privilege to be a part of this new moment, helping normalise te reo Māori.

"The wider vision is I hope this project and these efforts will get te reo Māori spoken more in our country."

Working alongside Scotty and Stacey Morrison, the trio faced a few challenges when translating the song.

"You write a song in English and then all of a sudden it's in a new language and you need to fit it in the same amount of bars and the same rhythm," he said.

Although it has been a journey and he struggled at times Walters admits he is excited to share the song and his te reo Māori journey with his whānau and fans.

"I hope it does move the dial a bit, I feel like there is an effort out there at the moment among society to make that change."

• Waiata Anthems week (September 6-12) is a week fully dedicated to waiata reo Māori, where more than a dozen New Zealand artists have re-recorded their tracks in te reo Māori.

• Stream Niko Walters' new single Vicious Love/ ​​Aroha Kaitangata HERE