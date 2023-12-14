Learn more about how to say the names of government agencies correctly, including Waka Kotahi. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Kia ora, hi, and nau mai. Welcome to Up To Speed With Te Reo Māori, series two – a set of short podcasts to help get you up to speed with some Māori language phrases and words that are often heard in media, public addresses, and everyday conversations in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

As Members of Parliament have been heard to say “He waka eke noa – we’re all in this together”, we can all get on board. Up To Speed With Te Reo Māori is a time-efficient and accessible way to help get everyone up to speed.

You will hear quotes and real-life examples broken down into easy explanations, with extra insights and tips in there too. It’s bite-sized upsizing!

Ko Stacey Morrison tōku ingoa, my name is Stacey Morrison, and in this kōnae ipurangi – podcast today we’re going to look at the Māori names of government agencies, their correct pronunciation and what they mean.

Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities: First on the list is Kāinga Ora, the Crown agency providing rental housing for New Zealanders. Te Ariki Pihama breaks down the pronunciation, emphasising the significance of Kāinga ora, meaning ‘healthy homes.’ The term kāinga translates to ‘home’ and ‘ora’ signifies wellness or health.

Whānau Ora – Healthy Families: Next we encounter Whānau Ora, meaning ‘healthy families. Here, whānau translates to ‘family’ (note, it can also mean ‘birth’) and ora continues to represent wellness. The podcast encourages listeners to build confidence in saying ‘whānau’ correctly, and offers some insight into the holistic approach of Whānau ora to promote family health and wellbeing.

Te Whatu Ora – The Weaving of Wellness: Next, we explore Health New Zealand, or Te Whatu Ora. This name signifies ‘the weaving of wellness’ combining te (the) and ‘whatu’ (weaving). It conveys a conceptual idea of weaving wellbeing factors and cultures together for a healthier life.

Waka Kotahi – Travelling Together as One: Shifting focus to the transport sector, Waka Kotahi, the NZ transport agency, is discussed. Waka means vessel; vehicle, and kotahi means one, unified reflecting the concept of travelling together as one. Correct pronunciation is emphasised, clarifying each syllable has equal emphasis ko-ta-hi without a long vowel sound.

Oranga Tamariki – Wellbeing of Children: Finally, we touch upon Oranga Tamariki, the ministry for children. Pronunciation tips are shared to avoid elongating sounds incorrectly and building surety about how to say this name. Oranga signifies well-being, and tamariki means children, emphasising respect for their mana and acknowledging them as descendants.

Stacey Morrison (Ngāi Tahu, Te Arawa) is a te reo champion, broadcaster, author and public speaker. She is a breakfast host on NZME’s Flava radio station.

Up to Speed is available to listen on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcast, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.



