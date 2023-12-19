New Zealand All Blacks perform the haka at the Rugby World Cup, in France, in September. Photo / Andrew Cornaga, www.photosport.nz

Kia ora, hi, and nau mai. Welcome to Up To Speed With Te Reo Māori, series two – a set of short podcasts to help get you up to speed with some Māori language phrases and words that are often heard in media, public addresses, and everyday conversations in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

As members of parliament have been heard to say He waka eke noa – we’re all in this together, we can all get on board. Up To Speed With Te Reo Māori is a time-efficient and accessible way to help get everyone up to speed.

You will hear quotes and real-life examples broken down into easy explanations, with extra insights and tips in there too. It’s bite-sized upsizing!

Ko Stacey Morrison tōku ingoa. My name is Stacey Morrison, and in this kōnae ipurangi – podcast we’re going to look at sporting terms in Māori you may be hearing mentioned, like Kapa ō Pango as our name for the All Blacks and other phrases heard on the growing number of Te reo Māori broadcasts.

Te Kapa ō Pango - The All Blacks: Let’s kick off with Te Kapa ō Pango, the Māori name for the All Blacks, beautifully explained by te reo Māori commentator Tūmamao Harawira. Ō pango translates to black, and when combined with kapa (team or club), it becomes the formidable All Black Team. Sir Derek Lardelli sheds light on the intricate relationship between the two haka performed by the national team “Ka mate” and “Kapa ō pango” as tuakana/tēina as in, interacting as younger and older siblings.

Māori names for national teams: Next we encounter various Māori names for national teams. For poitarawhiti (netball), our Silver Ferns are known as Ngā Rarauhe Hiriwa, literally, silver ferns. In rugby league, the Kiwi team becomes Te Kapa Kiwi. Across different sports, Māori names are sometimes a direct translation, others are interpretations.

Māori terms for sporting positions: Thanks to trailblazers like Hēmana Waaka, sporting terms in te reo Māori go beyond literal translations. For example, “haika” isn’t a straight translation for “fullback”; it provides insights into the player’s role, as an “anchor”. This nuanced approach offers understanding of the game.

Te reo Māori commentary: Te reo Māori commentary adds another layer to the excitement. In a snippet featuring Scotty Morrison during Black Caps te reo Māori commentary, the thrill of the game resonates. Aotearoa’s need for a miracle, an excellent shot turning into a six, and the scores tying, all captured in te reo Māori, enrich the viewing experience. We break down each part of what is said, so you can bank some words like merekara as in, miracle!

Supporting teams in te reo Māori: Young players like Amorangi Malesala express the significance of hearing te reo Māori during televised events. Amorangi emphasizes that it’s “good for the viewers - kaimātakitaki” to witness Te reo Māori spoken on TV. Tūmamao Harawira provides a tip on supporting your team with phrases like “kia kaha te kapa ō pango” - be strong, All Blacks.

Stacey Morrison (Ngāi Tahu, Te Arawa) is a te reo champion, broadcaster, author and public speaker. She is a breakfast host on NZME’s Flava radio station.

Up to Speed is available to listen on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcast, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.




