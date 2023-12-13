Up to speed with te reo: Stacey Morrison explores Māori concepts

Dan Hikuroa, a lecturer in Māori studies at the University of Auckland, did his graduate research in Antarctica in the late 1990s. Photo / Daniel Hikuroa

Kia ora, hi, and nau mai. Welcome to Up To Speed With Te Reo Māori, series two – a set of short podcasts to help get you up to speed with some Māori language phrases and words that are often heard in media, public addresses, and everyday conversations in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

As Members of Parliament have been heard to say He waka eke noa – we’re all in this together, we can all get on board. Up To Speed With Te Reo Māori is a time-efficient and accessible way to help get everyone up to speed.

You will hear quotes and real-life examples broken down into easy explanations, with extra insights and tips in there too. It’s bite-sized upsizing!

Kia ora, Stacey Morrison here, and in today’s podcast, we’re looking at Māori concepts frequently mentioned in public settings. Let’s dive into these concepts to get you Up to Speed with te reo Māori.

Kaupapa Māori - Māori Concepts: We kick off with kaupapa Māori - Māori concepts or subjects. In the podcast, Dr Dan Hikuroa (Ngāti Maniapoto, Waikato-Tainui, Ngāti Whanaunga, Pākehā), an earth systems scientist who integrates mātauranga Māori and science, clarifies that Mātauranga Māori encompasses Māori knowledge spanning diverse areas, including kōrero (stories) and whakapapa (genealogy). This term was introduced in the 1980s, Mātauranga Māori serves as an umbrella term embracing various aspects of traditional knowledge.

Kaitiakitanga - Guardianship: Next, we explore kaitiakitanga through Apanui Skipper’s perspective on mahinga kai - places where food is gathered. Kaitiaki means a guardian, and with the addition of tanga it becomes kaitiakitanga - guardianship. Understanding the full breadth of kaitiakitanga should include generational knowledge that informs the responsibility of caring for the environment.

Mahinga Kai - Sustenance Areas: Te Marino Lenihan defines mahinga kai as sustenance areas, emphasising the significance of these places in providing food and resources. These areas hold cultural and ecological importance, reflecting the intricate relationship between Māori communities and their surroundings.

Taonga - Treasures: Tāonga, meaning treasures, extends beyond material possessions. Teacher Tihirangi Brightwell introduces related concepts like tikanga (customs), taonga tākaro (special items for play ), karakia (incantations), pepeha (tribal saying) and pūrākau (stories and legends). These concepts collectively form part of the rich tapestry of Mātauranga Māori.

Wairua - Spirit: Lastly, we delve into wairua, the spirit, spirituality. Sir Mason Durie highlights its importance in overall wellbeing, not just limited to religious contexts. Jennifer Shepheard shares her experience, emphasising how activities like study benefit her wairua.

Stacey Morrison (Ngāi Tahu, Te Arawa) is a te reo champion, broadcaster, author and public speaker. She is a breakfast host on NZME’s Flava radio station.

