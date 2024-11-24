Toitū te Tiriti ... mokopuna at the fore to welcome the hīkoi. Photo / Nicola Stubbs

Former Race Relations Commissioner Joris de Bres has labelled David Seymour’s Treaty Principles Bill the most divisive piece of legislation to be put before Parliament.

In his submission to Parliament’s select committee, de Bres said: “I served as New Zealand’s Race Relations Commissioner for two terms (10 and a half years) from 2002-2013.

“During that time and since, I have never seen a government bill which is so damaging to our race relations and so comprehensively inimical to the human rights of indigenous people. It is overwhelmingly opposed by members of Parliament, including the vast majority of government members. It has caused an outcry from Māori, the largest ever political protest demonstration at Parliament, and condemnation by past and present leaders from both sides of the political spectrum.

Joris de Bres.

“It has proceeded against the advice of the Ministry of Justice and the Waitangi Tribunal. It is in breach of the Treaty itself and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. It is dead in the water, but while it remains in Parliament it continues to do harm.