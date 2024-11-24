Advertisement
Treaty Principles Bill: ‘I have never seen a bill more damaging to our race relations’ – former Race Relations Commissioner Joris de Bres

Joseph Los'e
By
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Toitū te Tiriti ... mokopuna at the fore to welcome the hīkoi. Photo / Nicola Stubbs

Former Race Relations Commissioner Joris de Bres has labelled David Seymour’s Treaty Principles Bill the most divisive piece of legislation to be put before Parliament.

In his submission to Parliament’s select committee, de Bres said: “I served as New Zealand’s Race Relations Commissioner for two terms (10 and a half years) from 2002-2013.

“During that time and since, I have never seen a government bill which is so damaging to our race relations and so comprehensively inimical to the human rights of indigenous people. It is overwhelmingly opposed by members of Parliament, including the vast majority of government members. It has caused an outcry from Māori, the largest ever political protest demonstration at Parliament, and condemnation by past and present leaders from both sides of the political spectrum.

Joris de Bres.
“It has proceeded against the advice of the Ministry of Justice and the Waitangi Tribunal. It is in breach of the Treaty itself and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. It is dead in the water, but while it remains in Parliament it continues to do harm.

“I urge the select committee to return the bill without alteration to the House as quickly as possible with a recommendation that it not proceed.”

De Bres told the Herald his post – on Facebook and LinkedIn – had resonated well: “It has had 5500 impressions.”

The contentious bill had its first reading on November 14 and has been referred to Parliament’s Justice Committee for consideration. Public submissions close with the committee on January 7.

Seymour said de Bres was entitled to his view.

“Even those convinced the Treaty Principles Bill will not become law are determined to stop it being discussed. They know allowing this debate means it is only a matter of time before the bill’s logic prevails and each person in this country has equal rights,” Seymour said.

Act leader David Seymour says Joris de Bres is entitled to his view.
“Notably for a submission on the bill, he doesn’t raise any issues with the principles in the bill itself. Which says that we all have nga tikanga katoa rite tahi – the same rights and duties. All New Zealanders have tino rangatiratanga, the right to self-determine, not only Māori. On this version, every child growing up in New Zealand deserves the same respect and dignity, including equality before the law.

“It commits to protecting the rights of everyone, including Māori, and upholding Treaty settlements. It commits to give equal enjoyment of the same fundamental human rights to every single New Zealander. The challenge for people who oppose this bill is to explain why they are so opposed to those basic principles.”


