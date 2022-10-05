Tauranga's Gordy Lockhart has organised a series of events to celebrate diversity in Tauranga. Photo / George Novak

A series of events aimed at tackling discrimination and celebrating diversity is set to help Tauranga become a "more inclusive city".

The gig, comedy show and family gala have been organised by newly created charitable trust YoubeYou in an effort to rally support for the city's LGBTQIA+ community.

Headlining act Tiki Taane said he was getting involved in YouNity to show "love and support for our rainbow community" and be part of something "positive, fresh and fun".

He said an event like this was a "positive and much-needed push in the right direction".

Taane was hopeful this event would help make the city a more "supportive and understanding" place where the rainbow community felt safe, included and respected.

Tiki Taane will be performing in Tauranga on November 19. Photo / Wayne Tait

"Wouldn't it be amazing if this festival became an annual event where Tauranga becomes the Rainbow capital of Aotearoa. A city that has risen from the negative, into the positive, and celebrates diversity and love. This is the Tauranga I'm dreaming of."

Organiser Gordy Lockhart, who founded YoubeYou Tauranga Moana, said the event was the "loud, brash, vibrant and colourful starting point" in celebrating Tauranga as a diverse community.

"It's the start of a long game," he said.

"Often we don't name Tauranga as being a diverse environment. But the reality is it is a diverse environment. We have all of the communities in Tauranga that we have in other parts of New Zealand," he said.

"But we don't see it because we don't celebrate it. So what we have is lots of little silos."

He said the driving force behind YouNity events was to recognise minority groups and celebrate difference, inclusion and equity.

YoubeYou was formed after Lockhart criticised Bethlehem College for asking school parents to acknowledge its belief that marriage was between a man and a woman.

Its creation was also prompted by an arson attack that destroyed a hub for queer and gender-diverse youth in the city.

Bay of Plenty Pride community organiser Kaspara Chaise said Tauranga was "historically conservative" so events like this were important to help make the rainbow community "more visible".

"That way, local LGBTQIA+ people know that Tauranga is working to be a more inclusive city and individuals can know that they are not alone. It's very easy to feel isolated as a queer or Takatāpui individual."

Chaise had been working with Lockhart to make the weekend "one to remember" and said it lined up with the annual Transgender Pride event being held the next day.

"Every year our presence as a community grows stronger, and I feel so blessed to see it happen," he said.

Tiki Taane was set to play on Tauranga Waterfront on the night of Saturday, November 19. The gig would also include performances from Ashton Laforteza, The Rocky Horror Show with Richard O'Brien, Wheriko and Sophie Maude.

The comedy show, held at Baycourt Theatre on Sunday, November 20, would see New Zealand comedians Chris Parker, Ben Hurley, Justine Smith, Michelle A'Court, Corey Gonzales-Macuer, James Mustapic, Donna Brookbanks and Summer Xia take the stage.

And a free family event would also be held on Saturday afternoon with music from local high school bands, food stalls, art projects and weaving for children.

Ticket sales for the gig and the comedy show would go towards the charitable trust. YoubeYou would donate a portion of the money to local secondary schools' queer straight alliance groups.

Lockhart said each year YoubeYou would elect a minority group to be the focus of the YouNity events.

"In 2022, given what's happened, our rainbow whanau have our attention."

It would also provide "diversity, inclusion, and equity services" consisting of training and development for community groups and organisations.

He said he was also in discussion with four local councils and economic development bodies about creating an environment-focused Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Accreditation programme.

Visit these pages to purchase tickets to the gig and the comedy show.

More information about the YouNity events can also be found on the YoubeYou Tauranga Moana Facebook page.