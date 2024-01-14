Kīngi Tūheitia issued a royal proclamation last month, calling for the national hui.

The Office of the Kīngitanga and Iwi of Tainui Waka are finalising plans to host more than 3000 guests at Kīngi Tūheitia’s Hui-ā-Motu at Turangawaewae Marae on January 20, with thousands more to follow the discussions online.

Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII issued a royal proclamation last month, calling for the hui to unify the nation and hold the Government to account. Hui-ā-Motu would be a safe place to discuss “Tākiri Tū te Kotahitanga, Tākiri Tū te Mana Motuhake – unity together as we strive for self-determination”.

For the past five decades, Māori have worked tirelessly to achieve substantial gains for future generations by asserting rights and interests under the Treaty of Waitangi, the hui organisers say. These achievements have been secured via grassroots action, protests, advocacy, negotiations, legal opinion and cases, petitions, submissions to Parliament and legislation. All of this has been accompanied by a renaissance in cultural understanding and pride and a burgeoning Māori economy with significant businesses and assets.

Kīngitanga chief of staff Archdeacon Ngira Simmonds said the hui would be positive and future-focused. “We have invited people to lay down their kōrero and their aspirations and ideas for mana motuhake and upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“As signalled at Koroneihana last year, mana motuhake is an approach offering solutions and hope for the future of our nation. Māori can lead for all, and we are prepared to do that.

“The hui is open to all and will be conducted in accordance with tikanga. The hui at Turangawaewae will be one of several opportunities for people to express their views and explore potential solutions.”