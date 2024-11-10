He says a Minister for Loneliness would focus on addressing and reducing social isolation through policy development, community engagement, and mental health advocacy to tackle this “hidden” epidemic.

Age Concern Auckland CEO Kevin Lamb.

“The level of loneliness and social isolation among older people across the country is severe and has a significant detrimental impact on the lives of many vulnerable New Zealanders. This impact is of a similar negative level as smoking, alcoholism, and obesity, not only on the lives of those individuals who live with chronic loneliness but also on our communities and our society at large,” Lamb said.

“It’s clear from the research that loneliness and social isolation are not a result of choices made by an individual, there are many complex conditions shaped by external circumstances, chance, and societal factors that leave thousands of older adults with this health burden in this stage of their life.

“The report serves as a wake-up call, and urges collective action to create a more inclusive and supportive society for older adults, ensuring that they feel valued, connected, and empowered to live fulfilling lives.

“The establishment of a government-appointed Ministerial Lead for Loneliness in New Zealand would address a critical need for community and mental health support, fostering national strategies to tackle social isolation and its impact on public health.

Age Concern.

“With similar roles in the UK and Japan showing positive effects, this minister could oversee awareness campaigns, data collection, and targeted support for vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and rural residents.

“By collaborating with community organisations and mental health services, the role could build a more resilient, connected society, providing tailored initiatives to reduce loneliness across New Zealand.”

The Breaking Barriers study was commissioned by Age Concern Auckland to help address the growing healthcare crisis within the growing demographic of Kiwis aged 65+ and interviewed respondents across the Auckland and Bay of Plenty regions.

The research found that 59% of participants had recently felt lonely or socially isolated, with almost a third (30%) of those respondents experiencing these feelings frequently or all the time.

The study authors say the findings paint a complex picture of interconnected factors contributing to loneliness and highlight a “hidden epidemic” impacting the wellbeing of older adults.

The research also identifies financial insecurity as a major driver of loneliness, particularly for those struggling with the rising cost of living and limited retirement savings. Health concerns, including the lengthy wait times faced by 67,000 Kiwis for elective surgeries, and escalating health insurance premiums, also play a significant role, leading to anxiety and impacting social participation.

Lack of access to affordable and suitable housing was also a contributing factor, with the report finding many older New Zealanders are priced out of the housing market, are twice as likely to live in poorly maintained dwellings, and forced to choose between unsuitable living arrangements or remaining in homes that are no longer appropriate for their needs. Around 70% of those living in social housing had experienced loneliness, the highest of all accommodation types.

The report highlights the profound impact of globalisation and changing family dynamics on social connection. The trend of adult children moving overseas for work or other opportunities leaves many older adults geographically and emotionally isolated from their loved ones. This is particularly evident in Auckland, where 44% of the older population consists of migrants who relocated to be with their adult children, only to find themselves alone again when their children move on.

The data also showed that using technology was ineffective at preventing isolation – with three-quarters (75%) of those with social media reporting experiencing loneliness and that older people with social media access are more likely to be lonely than those without.

Similarly almost two-thirds (64%) of participants who consider themselves “very proficient” with smartphones felt lonely. Researchers suggest access to social media may contribute to feelings of isolation if not balanced with in-person interactions.

The report’s authors say a multifaceted approach is needed to address the issue of loneliness among older people. They identify the need for increased funding for social connection support and mental health services specifically designed for older adults, emphasising the significant impact of mental wellbeing on physical health and the need for accessible support.

The authors also recommend developing community-based initiatives, such as social groups, volunteer programmes, and activities that cater to the varied interests of older people to encourage social interaction. In addition, the report advocates for efforts to combat ageism and promote positive perceptions of ageing through public awareness and education campaigns.

The research also highlights the unique challenges faced by Māori in rural areas, where access to healthcare and support services can be limited. Over a third (34%) of Māori kaumātua live in rural areas, compared to 20% of the total rural population. In addition, the higher older-age dependency ratio in rural communities (35 per 100, compared to 23 per 100 in urban areas) suggests a greater need for support services for Māori elders in these areas. The report emphasises the need to address these disparities and ensure equitable access to resources for all older adults, regardless of location or ethnicity.