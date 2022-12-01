Spotify has revealed New Zealand listeners are jamming to a lot of music made by Māori artists. Image / Whakaata Māori

Since 2016, Spotify Wrapped has been unveiled yearly showing its 456 million users globally what they have been listening to, from the most played songs to the top five genres and more. For Aotearoa, Māori dominate the top lists.

For the most streamed local artists, the list begins at No.5 with popular band Sons of Zion, longtime favourites Katchafire at No,4, former Australian Idol winner Stan Walker taking the third spot, multi-genre band of musos L.A.B taking No.2, and perhaps the most popular of them all, Six60 in the top spot.

Six60 have been dominating the New Zealand music scene and Spotify. Photo / Supplied.

Award-scoopers L.A.B have dominance elsewhere in the most-streamed local artist songs. From one to four, their hits In The Air, Mr Reggae, Controller and Under The Sun continue to show the band’s popularity. Up-and-coming Perth-based Māori band of brothers Coterie take the fifth spot with Cool It Down.

L.A.B’s four hits come from three different albums, with Controller dating back to their first album in 2017.

Six60 also take the most streamed album this year in New Zealand, with their latest release from October, Castle St.