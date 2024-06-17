Temuera Morrison in Ka Whawhai Tonu. Photo / Trigger Marketing

By RNZ

Ka Whawhai Tonu had its New Zealand premiere last night in Hamilton.

It was the largest premiere screening held in the region, with more than 1200 guests - a celebration for the region in which the film was both shot and set.

Directed by Michael Jonathan (Tainui, Mātaatua, Te Arawa) and set in 1864, Ka Whawhai Tonu tells the story of the pivotal Battle of O-Rākau during the New Zealand Wars in the Waikato region.

A battle fought with impossible odds between Māori and the colonial forces, the conflict is told through the eyes of two young teenagers forced to take control of their own destiny amidst the chaos of the battle.

Attending the premiere were cast members including Temuera Morrison (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Maniapoto), Cliff Curtis (Ngāti Rongomai, Ngāti Pikiao), Miriama Smith (Te Arawa, Tūwharetoa) and standout newcomers Paku Fernandez (Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tahu) and Hinerangi Harawira-Nicholas (Tūhoe).

Other notable guests include the descendants of the survivors of the Battle of O-Rākau.

Morrison stars as the Ngāti Maniapoto rangatira Rewi Maniapoto.

Rewi Maniapoto, depicted by Gottfried Lindauer. (NZ Herald Archive)

“Ka Whawhai Tonu will be a taonga for our country and future generations, and what better place than Kirikiriroa to launch this amazing film and later to celebrate the Māori New Year of Matariki. Get ready, world,” he said.

Producer Piripi Curtis said it was an honour to premiere the film in Kirikiriroa.

“The setting of our film at the siege of O-Rākau is the last battle in the Waikato campaign and is deeply intertwined with this rohe.”

In April more than 1000 people took part in the 160th commemorations at the site of the battle. A bill that would return the site to iwi is currently making its way through Parliament.

The film will be released in cinemas nationwide at Matariki weekend, from Thursday, June 27.