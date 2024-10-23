Internal Affairs signs MoU to further protect children in schools from potential child abusers

Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden

Internal Affairs is taking action to better protect children and young people from harmful child offenders working in schools.

Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden said a Memorandum of Understanding with the New Zealand Teaching Council means more decisive and quicker actions could be taken to keep children safe.

“The department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the New Zealand Teaching Council to improve information sharing arrangements about individuals working in schools who are under investigation for offences relating to child sex abuse material,” Van Velden said.

“The current process requires the Department to notify the New Zealand Police who then contact the Teaching Council. This change means the Department [Internal Affairs] shares information directly with the Teaching Council so they can immediately intervene, resulting in faster action to protect children from potential harm.

“The safety of children and young people is a top priority for this Government. This is a common-sense action to protect students by removing potential offenders from the school environment as soon as possible.