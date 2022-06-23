Te Rina Triponel: Understanding the many meanings of Matariki

Celebrations will include an umu kohukohu whetū ceremony.

OPINION:

This weekend, the nation celebrates the Māori New Year for the first time.

It follows a petition of more than 35,000 signatures submitted in July 2021 by Action Station's director and community activist, Laura O'Connell Rapira.

Rapira petitioned that recognition of Matariki in the form of a permanent public holiday would provide communities the opportunity to learn about the Māori lunar calendar Māramataka, which was being taught at Nasa last year.

The country's Matariki Advisory Group comprises experienced star navigators and academics with powerful insight of the stars, astronomy and mātauranga Māori: Professor Rangi Matāmua (chair), Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr, Rereata Makiha, Victoria Campbell, Dr Pauline Harris, Dr Ruakere Hond, and Jack Thatcher.

The holiday arrives ahead of significant change to New Zealand's education curriculum which will implement Aotearoa New Zealand history across all schools in 2023.

Among all the changes and with the pandemic still at large, the past year is a significant one to reflect on. With Matariki on the horizon, it's time to look at the future.

What is Matariki? For first-timers, this may seem to be a mark of a new year but it's much more than that. It's a period of days (up to a month) when we are encouraged to seek ways of bettering our lives and overall wellbeing.

Matāmua says astronomy has always been interwoven into all facets of life for Māori. Observations of the movements of the stars and planets, the changing position of the sun, the phases of the moon, were able to dictate seasonal activities.

Matariki explores significant themes that are important to tangata whenua (people of the land). It advises us to look after the environment, our harvest, our oceans, our waters, and the lives that are sustained by it - including ours.

There are nine ways to celebrate it, going by Te Iwa o Matariki - the nine stars of Matariki. However, it's important to acknowledge that tribes such as Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa, Whanganui, Taranaki, and parts of the South Island refer to this time of the year as Puanga. This doesn't take away from Matariki celebrations, but recognises parts of Aotearoa aren't able to see Matariki as clearly as the rest.

Each star of Te Iwa o Matariki carries a significant message.

Matariki: Signifies reflection, hope, our connection to the environment, and the gathering of people.

Waitī: Represents our freshwater environments and the food sources that are sustained by them.

Waitā: The ocean, its food sources, how we can enjoy it, but mostly protect it.

Waipuna-ā-rangi: Welcomes the winter sky waters in all their forms. It acknowledges ua (rain), ua nganga (hail) and hukarere (snow). Water is seen to contribute to the healthy cycle of our earth. In more recent years, the focus has been to reflect on climate change.

Tupuānuku: Oversees everything that grows within the soil to be harvested or gathered for food. Tupuānuku encourages us to consider more carefully what we put into Papatūānuku (the earth).

Tupuārangi: Everything that grows in the trees, including fruits, berries, and even birds who live throughout our ngahere (forests).

Ururangi: Represents the winds, Hauraro (the north wind), Tonga (the south wind), Hauāuru (the west wind), and Marangai (the east wind). It encourages us to embrace our strength and be ready for challenges ahead.

Pōhutukawa: Remembering the people in our lives who have passed on, sharing memories and stories of them, how we can honour them. Acknowledge their impact on our lives.

Hiwa-i-te-Rangi: The star that grants our wishes.

When I spoke to Matāmua last year, I asked how he intended to celebrate Matariki and he replied, "with lots of food". I join him in this statement, along with many others I'm sure.

My former colleague Potaka Maipi from Whakaata Māori thinks it's a good time to ask Hiwa-i-te-Rangi for the Warriors to win. Good luck, brother.

I personally think it's a great time to look to Pōhutukawa and remember those we have lost in the last year, especially with the wave of Covid-19 hitting our shores. Many whānau have been prevented from sending off their loved ones. It's also taken our loved ones away too.

As we continue through the pandemic, I reflect on how we can better look after one another and cherish the moments we do have together. I think about losing my grandfather, Pita Morunga, in early May this year too. I am reminded of the positive influence he had on my life.

Maybe I'll have a boil-up in his memory, although it won't be as good as his.

• Te Rina Triponel is a Māori affairs journalist and kaitohutohu pāpāho Māori at University of Auckland - Waipapa Taumata Rau.