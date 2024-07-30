Te Tai Tonga Takuta Ferris. Photo / RNZ

Te Tai Tonga’s Tākuta Ferris has submitted a Member’s Bill into the ballot to empower the Waitangi Tribunal but NZ First deputy leader Shane Jones says the “Big Mac” upsizing approach will not work.

The Treaty of Waitangi (Empowerment of Waitangi Tribunal) Amendment Bill would make tribunal recommendations binding on the Crown. If it got enough votes, it would also allow the tribunal to consider all proposed legislation to ensure consistency with Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Ferris, Te Pāti Māori’s Te Tiriti spokesman, said changes would allow the tribunal to properly fulfil its role as the kaitiaki of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“The three-headed taniwha Government has made it very clear that the Waitangi Tribunal needs to be empowered. In only eight months, Māori have been sent back 70 years.

“This bill reflects the reality that Te Tiriti o Waitangi underpins, and allows for, democracy in Aotearoa.