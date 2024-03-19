Te Pāti Māori seeks cross party support to remove GST on kai

Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi. Photo / Erica Sinclair

Te Pāti Māori co-leader and MP for Waiariki, Rawiri Waititi, has penned a letter asking MPs to support his members bill to remove GST from all food. The bill is expected to go through its first reading in Parliament today.

“I’m calling on all political parties to support my bill to remove GST from kai,” said Waititi.

“It shouldn’t matter where you sit on the political spectrum. Removing GST from kai should be a no-brainer for any party who is serious about supporting whānau during a cost of living crisis.

“Food is a right and a necessity that shouldn’t be taxed. We know that GST hits lower-income whānau the hardest.

“We should not be relying on people who are struggling to feed their tamariki to prop up our tax system.

“On some kaupapa, parties must put the rubbish politicking aside and come to a mutual agreement for the wellbeing of our mokopuna.

“I would think the removal of GST from food is one of those kaupapa. It will give some real relief to the pockets of whānau and should be one of those instances where all political parties see eye-to-eye.

“The coalition said they’d do something to address the cost of living. This bill is an opportunity for them to have a positive impact after a terrible start to their governing term.

“Removing GST from kai is only one of the changes needed to rebalance our tax system and ease the burden on whānau. It is a change that can be made overnight that will have an immediate impact.”

The letter was sent to party leaders on Monday asking that they and their parties support the bill.




