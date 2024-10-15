On November 13, day three, the group will depart from the North Shore, heading to Bastion Point, then leaving Auckland to stay in Huntly until the next day.

On day four, they’ll make tracks to Rotorua, passing through Kirikiriroa (Hamilton) first.

Day five will cover the longest distance, with everyone participating in the Hīkoi mō Te Tiriti travelling from Rotorua to Heretaunga (Upper Hutt).

As they inch closer to Wellington, days six and seven will include stops in Papaiōea (Palmerston North) and Porirua.

Day eight will be dedicated to planning among those who have joined the cause, and on day nine, November 19, the plan will come to fruition with everyone gathering at Waitangi Park in Wellington before making their way to Parliament.

This activation is being organised by Toitū Te Tiriti, to “entrench the truth of Te Tiriti o Waitangi in the lives of te iwi Māori and Tangata Tiriti”.

The announcement comes just days after the 49th anniversary of Dame Whina Cooper led the profoundly significant hīkoi Te Rōpū o te Matakite.

That hīkoi, in 1975, left from Te Hāpua, Northland, protesting the historic sale of Māori land and the desire to retain control of land still in Māori hands.

It started with 50 marchers in the Far North on September 14, 1975, who then proceeded to walk 1000km to Wellington.

By the time they reached the capital, having passed through many towns and cities gathering support and staying at marae, around 5000 marchers arrived at Parliament and presented a petition signed by 60,000 people to then Prime Minister Bill Rowling.

The land march contributed to the establishment of the Waitangi Tribunal to investigate Treaty breaches.

Just a few weeks ago, Toitū Te Tiriti announced its refreshed leadership team: Eru Kapa-Kingi, Kiwi Tamihere-Waititi, Hori, Anahera Mana Tupara, Te Rawhitiroa Bosch, Nyze Manuel, and Wairere Iti.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.