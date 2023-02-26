Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau a Apanui are the kapa haka champions once again, taking out Te Matatini 2023. Video / TVNZ

Te Matatini 2023 has been hailed as a huge success, drawing viewers to its live coverage and setting social media abuzz with epic performances, celebrity cameos and a visit from a Hollywood star.

But one event at the beginning of festivities has drawn comments from across the world and has attracted the attention of millions - for an altogether different display.

The immaculate tailoring sported by many of the tāne in attendance caught viewers’ attention but it was the men of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei that stole the show, with one clip shared on TikTok racking up over two million views since it was loaded yesterday.

The video, recorded during the pōwhiri for Te Matatini and set to rapper 50 Cent’s 2003 hit P.I.M.P., showed Te Kura Taiaho Kapea, Ngarimu Blair, Taiaha Hawke and other senior figures in the Tāmaki Makaurau iwi dressed immaculately in sharp suits and hats - and had many reaching for the smelling salts.

“Not me checking for wedding bands,” one admirer wrote.

“Simping over the first koro...ahahahah I’ll be your moko,” another gushed.

Others commented that the look was a throwback to an earlier, more dapper, time period.

“Just like our kaumatua used to,” one person commented. “So ātaahua.”

Warning: Offensive language

The video also brought in the confusingly aroused from around the globe.

“I don’t know how I ended up on Māori Tok but I’m here for it,” one thirsty commenter noted.

Another said the look was “giving Te Māori Peaky Blinders vibe,” while others joked that the men looked like members of the “Māori mafia”.

“Don’t get on the wrong side of them or you’ll be swimming with kaimoana,” one wisecracked.

Whānau of the men were tickled to see them garner so much attention.

One wrote that Tik Tok was “thirsting over our uncles,” adding that “the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei drip is real”.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei deputy chair Ngarimu Blair told the Herald the Tik Tok video appealed to the youth. “All I can say is my teenagers now think I’m cool,” Blair laughed.

“We just think it important if we are on the front line we must be physically, mentally and intellectually ready for anything that comes our way. We can only do that is we have our beautiful wahine and whānau supporting us too,” he added.

“Presenting well is all to honour our amazing tūpuna who we love and respect so much.”

The Ngāti Whātua tāne were not the only ones who proved a hit on social.

Te Matatini judge and noted composer and performer Paraone Gloyne (Ngāti Raukawa ki Wharepūhunga, Ngāti Maniapoto) also found admirers, with many noting he shares a look with New York rapper Fat Joe.

Local MC Melodownz was one to notice, setting a video of Gloyne to the Godfather movie theme and labelling him “the final boss at Te Matatini”.

Fat Joe (left, and possibly right).

At Tuesday’s pōwhiri at Bastion Point, Tainui leader Tukoroirangi Morgan laid down a kaupapa to hosts Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei - who did not take kindly to the insinuations or Tainui’s assertions of tangata whenua status.

Te Kura Taiaho Kapea from Ngāti Whātua replied with disgust in what was a very robust debate. Ngāti Whātua feeling their mana had been trampled, decided to not accept the “tainted” koha, that had come from Tainui and four other roopu at the pōwhiri.

The tense scenes saw Ngāpuhi step in and take the koha to give to the whānau of Vince Heperi - the kaumatua who passed away during the welcome.

“In my hand, I have the koha! This koha from Te Matatini powhiri was from Tainui and the motu, however it was rejected by Ngāti Whātua,” Penetaui Kleskovic Kleskovic wrote on Facebook.

“As prince of Ngāpuhi, I can be relied upon to be a good kaitiaki. A strange day when Ngāpuhi is the mediator.”