Te Matatini pōwhiri at Bastion Point. Photo / Michael Craig

The thousands of dollars of koha rejected by Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei at the confrontational Te Matatini powhiri has been donated to the whānau of Vince Heperi - the kaumatua who passed away during the welcome.

On Tuesday at Bastion Point, Tainui leader Tukoroirangi Morgan laid down a kaupapa to hosts Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei - who did not take kindly to the insinuations or Tainui’s assertions of tangata whenua status.

Te Kura Taiaho Kapea from Ngāti Whātu replied with disgust in what was a very robust debate. Ngāti Whātu feeling their mana had been trampled, decided to not accept the “tainted” koha, that had come from Tainui and four other roopu at the powhiri.

After a brief discussion, Penetaui Kleskovic, a Ngāpuhi who was among the visitors, picked up the envelopes and a decision was made that the money be given to the whānau of Heperi, who had died earlier that day.

“In my hand, I have the koha! This koha from Te Matatini powhiri was from Tainui and the motu, however it was rejected by Ngāti Whātua,” Kleskovic wrote on Facebook.

“As prince of Ngāpuhi, I can be relied upon to be a good kaitiaki. A strange day when Ngāpuhi is the mediator.

“He hiriwa, he koura, koha kanapanapa. Nga kopaki mai i nga hau e wha, one could be tempted. Nah, makutu would definitely follow, whewhe a runga, whewhe a raro!

Penetaui Kleskovic with the koha envelopes. Photo / Supplied

“This will be presented to the whānau of Matua Vincent Heperi, who sadly died during powhiri for Matatini today.”

Kleskovic told the Herald today it was only right that the koha be given to Vince’s whānau to help with the burden of burial costs.

“There is a great saying in in Māori that says: ‘Tangata takahi manuhiri, he marae puehu.’ - ‘A person who mistreats his guest has a dusty Marae’ (Meeting house).

Vince Heperi's photographs of kapa haka and Polyfest were legendary. Photo / Supplied

“This refers to the importance of hospitality, those who do not treat their visitors well will find themselves without any,” Kleskovic said.

“Ngāti Whātua done what they done, but don’t think for one minute there isn’t a barb at the end.”

When the tragic passing of Heperi happened, Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei said a karakia and mihimihi before his body was taken.

On Wednesday, Heperi’s body was taken to Haven Falls, Henderson. Kleskovic said the well-known kaumatua would go to Hoani Waititi Marae on Sunday before he his final journey to Tauranga on Monday.

“It was right that the koha go to Vince’s whanau to help with the tangi costs,” Kleskovic said.

Heperi was a legendary photographer of kapa haka and Polyfest.

A friend posted to Facebook: “We shared photography duties at Polyfest for the last 30 years and we always had bit of a korero, a laugh and a moan together. His legacy in capturing Kapa haka was admirable and unbeatable. RIP my fellow photographer friend, you served your people well.”

