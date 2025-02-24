Dignitaries included Te Arikinui Kuini Ngā wai hono i te pō Pootatau Te Wherowhero VIII and her officials from the Kīngitanga, and Taranaki elected members, including New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom. School groups and members of the public were also part of the massive 3000 crowd.

Te Kāhui Maunga Society Incorporated chairman Elijah Pue was among the hau kāinga and has been working closely with Te Matatini.

“As host of the 2025 Te Matatini national kapa haka festival, our collective aim is to ensure manuhiri (visitors) feel the love of our people and that started with today’s pōwhiri.”

“Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga, He Tupua, He Wairua is an opportunity to showcase the beautiful Taranaki region to Aotearoa and those watching from around the world. Nau mai haere mai ki Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga.”

The pōwhiri for Te Matatini 2025.

Te Matatini heamana (chairman) Tā Herewini Parata spoke with emotion.

“The energy felt at today’s pōwhiri was the life force of the natural world, the spirit of the people and the sacred presence that binds us all.

“The challenge was laid to see if we came as friend or foe, but once the dart was lifted the arms of Taranaki opened to welcome us all. The manaaki (hospitality) flowed through each speaker’s kōrero, supporting waiata, warmth of the sun and kai for our tinana (bodies).

“The pōwhiri was a spectacular milestone for everyone that has been involved in the planning of Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga. It has set the scene for the next five days of festival celebrations and I am looking forward to seeing what each rōpū is bringing to the 2025 Te Matatini stage.”

Te Taepa Kameta was one of the leaders guiding the performers who welcomed the manuhiri on to Māratahu Huakai. The tutor and leader of Te Reanga Morehu o Rātana, who will perform on Thursday at Te Matatini, said while he had been involved in many large pōwhiri in the past, the ceremony was the biggest of its kind seen so far in Taranaki.

The pōwhiri for the 2000-plus performers who will take to the stage during Te Matatini in New Plymouth.

“For something like this to happen on this scale is a first in Taranaki. So we are making history.”

Traditional practices handed down through the generations were maintained during the welcoming, Kameta said, including the use of poi. He said the colour white worn by the group was intended to represent peace and harmony. For him, Te Matatini was all about unity.

Tupara said the kapa haka festival was a culmination of months, if not years, of hard work and effort not only by the teams, but all the people who worked behind the scenes.

Other highlights of the pōwhiri included the gifting of a new taonga for Te Matatini, made by the Rangi whānau on behalf of their kuia Kohine Ponika (Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou), a talented composer and teacher.

Those involved in the Ride for Talei were also welcomed during the ceremony. The pōwhiri marked the end of a week-long cycling journey, which is part of Smear Your Mea, a cervical cancer awareness initiative dedicated to the memory of former leader of Te Mātārae i Ōrehu Talei Morrison, who died in 2018.

Before today’s first performance, which starts at 8.30am, a karakia will be conducted by members of Ngāti Te Whiti hapū.