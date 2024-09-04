Māoridom and politicians react to the naming of Kīngi Tūheitia’s successor

“Given all the responsibilities and obligations she will have not just to the people of Tainui, but to the whole country. As Kīngi Tūheitia was very influential in the Pacific and internationally, like his relationship with King Charles and other dignitaries around the world. I believe that she has been groomed to take over.”

“She worked for us here at Te Kōhao Health for a while, looking after our taonga shop. She lived on the marae for a while. She’s represented her father on a number of occasions all over the motu and at Kirikiriroa Marae.

“Remember that Te Makau Ariki Te Atawhai is our patron at Te Kōhao Health and her father was the patron of Kirikiriroa Marae and that relationship has always been very strong, as it was with Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu, and we hope it will continue to be strong with the new monarch.”

Shane Jones at Kīngi Tūheitia's tangi.

NZ First MP Shane Jones, who yesterday spoke at the tangi of Kīngi Tūheitia on behalf of the Government, said Nga Wai’s appointment was a massive shift for the Kīngitanga.

“This is more than a generational shift,” Jones said. “She will be the face of renewal.

“Given the extent of Māori youth, I suspect she will personify their aspirations.”

Labour MP Willie Jackson was among the mourners at the tangi for Kīngi Tūheitia. Photo / Mike Scott

Act leader David Seymour, who attended the tangi yesterday, also congratulated the new Māori queen.

“On behalf of the Act Party, I congratulate Queen Nga Wai hone i te po on her appointment as the head of the Kīngitanga movement. I wish them all the best in carrying on the legacy of Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII.”

NZ First leader Winston Peters and Act Leader David Seymour enter the marae grounds for the tangi of Kīngi Tūheitia. Photo / Mike Scott

Labour MP Willie Jackson said Ngawai was a great choice.

“Her selection is no surprise, she was the obvious choice,” Jackson said.

“Unlike her father she has been prepared and would have prepared herself for the role she was brought up around her grandmother, Dame Te Atairangikaahu, a magnificent Queen and father who became a great leader for Māori.

“She represents the new generation, fluent in te reo Maori, passionate about kapa haka and even more passionate for her people. She may be more political than her father.

“In 2022 on a trip to see King Charles, she said: ‘I have to be honest, I would like all Māori land to be returned to our people.’

“She might have to hold her views back, though, just for a little while as Māori adjust to the leadership change. However, maybe Kīngitanga has just unveiled one of the most promising and potentially dynamic Māori leaders that Māoridom has seen. Time will tell.”

Whānau Ora chair Merepeka-Raukawa Tait and new Te Pāti Māori MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke. Photo / Sarah Sparks

Whānau Ora chair Merepeka Raukawa-Tait said Nga Wai was a great choice.

“We are living in significant challenging times in Aotearoa,” Raukawa-Tait said.

“Tūheitia’s daughter has the skills and sensitivity to lead the Kīngitanga.

“She knows what the job will demand of her and I believe she will bring the kotahitanga focus her father championed. Hers is the leadership Aotearoa requires now. Leadership of vision, communicated with passion, for the benefit of Maori and all New Zealanders. Long live Ariki Nga Wai hono i te po.”

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere said Nga Wai was born to the new generation bought up in the digital age.

“She has a different set of skills from that of her father Kīngi Tūheitia and her grandmother, who was Queen for 40 years,” Tamihere said.

“Like her grandmother Dame Te Atairangikaahu, she too has jumped males that were ahead of her and she went on to become a magnificent queen.

“But this kid is right on the button and could have a long reign ahead. She is of the Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke era.

“The Kīngitanga movement is on the move.”

Dame Naida Glavish was welcomed onto Tūrangawaewae Marae this morning as 13 Iwi, including Ngāpuhi and Ngāi Tahu, made the journey to mark the passing of Kīngi Tūheitia.

Dame Naida Glavish said: “I think it’s beautiful and I feel emotional about it, from Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu and now to the mokopuna.

“Ngawai is going to reign for a long time, she is young enough but old enough to have experienced life with her father and what it is like to be in there.

“She deserves to have the cloak of love from the whānau, hapu and iwi from around the country . It’s not just her there, it is the whole country sitting there with her on that throne.

“It’s absolutely awesome. Going forward for the next three months, I believe could be challenging times for her and for the country to be accustomed to having such a young person in that role, but she deserves to have the absolute support. Because she absolutely is – as far as we were concerned [Māori tribes], Kiingi Tūheitia was equal to King Charles – we can now say she is equal to Charles.”