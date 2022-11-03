The Taranaki Tū Mai games are back on.

The inter-tribal festival Taranaki Tū Mai is back after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, kicking off tomorrow for three days with Taranaki’s eight iwi going to “war”.

Ngāti Ruanui will run the festival, for the first time, in Hāwera with various games, sports, Kaumātua Olympics and kapa haka.

Kaiwhakahaere Rachel Rae says the event is known for being the “iwi wars” but is also about participation and fun for everyone.

“It is competitive when you are on the court but when you’re off the court, it’s not.

“Any event for our region is something to be celebrated, bringing us together as one.”

It began this morning with a pōwhiri at Taiporohenui Marae, Ohangai, followed by a wānanga in the afternoon.

This afternoon various venues will host bowling, croquet and even esports.

Tomorrow will become a sporting battleground, with volleyball, touch, softball, rugby and Kī o Rahi all being played, while Sunday will be the stage for kapa haka.

Taranaki Tū Mai’s purpose, which was founded in 2009, is to provide the Taranaki iwi the chance to foster new relationships and deepen existing ones while engaging in fun and healthy activities.



